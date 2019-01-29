Trump Blasts Senator Blumenthal Over Stolen Valor: ‘Embarrassment to Our Country’

President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Monday for lying about his record of military service during the Vietnam War.

“How does Da Nang Dick (Blumenthal) serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee when he defrauded the American people about his so called War Hero status in Vietnam, only to later admit, with tears pouring down his face, that he was never in Vietnam,” Trump tweeted. “An embarrassment to our Country!”

Blumenthal has received massive backlash for suggesting as early as 2008 that he served in combat in Vietnam during his time in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Records show that he was granted at least five military deferments during his tenure and repeatedly took steps that allowed him to dodge going to war.

Although Blumenthal initially left the erroneous reports of his service in Vietnam uncorrected, he ultimately issued a correction and apology in 2010.

“I have made mistakes and I am sorry,” he said in a 2010 statement, according to The New York Times.

“I truly regret offending anyone. I will always champion the cause of Connecticut’s and our nation’s veterans.”

Trump first bestowed the nickname “Da Nang” Dick to Blumenthal in October after the Connecticut senator challenged the integrity of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings to the Supreme Court.

“Watched Da Nang Dick Blumenthal on television spewing facts almost as accurate as his bravery in Vietnam (which he never saw). As the bullets whizzed by Da Nang Dicks head, as he was saving soldiers,” Trump tweeted again in December.

“….left and right, he then woke up from his dream screaming that HE LIED. Next time I go to Vietnam I will ask ‘the Dick’ to travel with me!”

