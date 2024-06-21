Trump Blows Biden's Fundraising Out of the Water, Wallops Octogenarian by 66%

For the tyrannical administration of President Joe Biden and his diabolical establishment enablers, things have not gone to plan.

Following the May 30 sham conviction of former President Donald Trump in a trial orchestrated by Democrats, prosecuted by a former high official in Biden’s Justice Department and driven by political motivations that neither the octogenarian president nor his surrogates bothered to hide, the establishment conspirators expected that by mindlessly chanting “convicted felon” at each mention of Trump’s name, they would persuade Americans to finally abandon the former president.

Instead, Americans propelled Trump to a May fundraising haul that dwarfed Biden’s by 65.8 percent.

According to CNBC, the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their allies raised a combined $85 million in May.

By contrast, the Trump campaign, its allies and the Republican National Committee took in $141 million last month, according to the report.

Remarkably, the Trump campaign said it raised nearly $53 million in the 24 hours following the former president’s New York conviction on charges of falsifying business records.

The establishment’s sham trial, therefore, had the ironic effect of bolstering the presumptive GOP nominee’s resources.

But the verdict alone did not account for Trump’s spectacular May. In fact, even without that $53 million surge, the former president and his allies would have outraised Biden and his allies by $3 million.

That sounds even more impressive in light of the fact that May’s haul gave Biden his second-best fundraising month this cycle.

Will the sham conviction of Trump ultimately help him in the polls? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (193 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

In terms of cash on hand, Trump’s campaign has lagged far behind the president’s for much of this year. But the infusion of cash last month followed an April fundraising performance that also saw the former president outraise his rival $76 million to $51 million, thereby closing the cash gap.

According to The Washington Post, those results could “dramatically reshape the presidential race.”

To date, for instance, the Biden campaign has managed to “significantly outspend Trump’s effort on the airwaves.”

That effort from the president and his allies has included more than $65 million in television ads.

By contrast, the Trump campaign, as of Thursday, “had not aired a single general-election ad on television,” the Post reported.

Anecdotal evidence from here in western Pennsylvania supports those figures. Whereas the Biden campaign — true to the president’s totalitarian nature — has run attack ads using the “bloodbath” hoax and other figments of liberals’ imaginations, the Trump campaign has yet to answer.

Happily, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, for the last few months, Trump has maintained a consistent lead of 1 to 4 percentage points in the Keystone State.

In any event, the Biden campaign’s lies will no longer go unanswered.

According to the Post, the Trump-allied super PAC MAGA Inc. intends to flood the airwaves with $100 million worth of ads through Labor Day.

Ironically, Biden and the establishment have their Soviet-style tactics to thank for that. One day after Trump’s conviction, transportation executive Timothy Mellon gave MAGA Inc. a gargantuan $50 million donation.

The Post did not indicate what kind of ads the super PAC intends to air. But milquetoast voice-overs blaming Biden (correctly) for inflation and promising garden-variety tax cuts will not justify the expenditure.

Trump is too smart for that anyway. Post-conviction, he has a story that will allow him to empathize with other victims of injustice, including the millions who have suffered due to Bidenomics, the president’s lax border policies, deep-state oppression and establishment warmongering.

They never expected it to go this way.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.