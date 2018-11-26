SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images(Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
at 4:42pm
Print

President Donald Trump’s personal aide and “body man” reportedly plans to leave the White House by early next year.

Bloomberg reported Jordan Karem, who joined Trump in July 2015 shortly after he announced his presidential bid, will be returning to the private sector.

Karem has served in his current role as director of Oval Office operations since March of this year.

The body man travels with the president and looks after his personal needs.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs noted that Karem is often the first aide Trump sees in the morning and the last one to see him at night.

TRENDING: Significant Doubts Surround Photo of Migrant with Children Fleeing Tear Gas

“Unsurprisingly, the role of body guy isn’t a typical one in this White House. Trump leaned on Jordan Karem for many tasks, including weighing in on matters on Trump’s mind—policy, staffing, politics, etc—and relaying messages to contacts inside and outside WH,” she tweeted.

She added that Karem “gained a reputation for being forthright with Trump, sometimes brutally honest. (One of the few willing to do that).”

Are you concerned about turnover in the Trump White House?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Jacobs also pointed out Karem’s father, Michael Karem, was an advance staffer for four Republican presidents: Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Aides told the reporter that Karem was on the campaign trail with Trump the day before the midterm elections earlier this month when he received word his father had died at age 72.

The Washington Times reported that Michael had been very pleased his son followed in his footsteps working on the White House staff.

RELATED: GOP Audits Elections Office in County That Swung to Democrats

Trump confirmed Karem’s planned departure from the administration, writing in a statement, “Jordan Karem is great guy who I have gotten to know well over the last several years. He was with me from the beginning and I appreciate his loyalty and his commitment to my administration.”

The president continued, “He did an excellent job working with me and my team. I know he will do many great things in the future.”

Prior to working for Trump, Karem was chief of staff to an Arizona utility company CEO.

Jacobs tweeted that the aide has told colleagues he has no plans to write a book about his time in the White House.

The correspondent’s reference is an obvious nod to the multiple former Trump White House staffers who have, including former press secretary Sean Spicer (“The Briefing”), aide Omarosa Manigault Newman (“Unhinged”), and special assistant to the president Cliff Sims, whose book “Team of Vipers” hits bookshelves the end of January.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP Photo

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Randy DeSoto

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Steven Beyer

Kamala Harris pictured in a file photoEthan Miller / Getty Images

Report: Kamala Harris Could Lose Senate Judiciary Seat, Endangering Path to 2020 Race

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks to the media.Eric Baradat / Getty Images

Report: Trump’s Justice Department Aiming To Break Up International Oil Cartel

George Upper

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs after testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 11, 2018.Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

The Upper Cut: Zuckerberg’s Formal Statement Spells Trouble for Facebook

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.