Trump Touts ‘Major Border Security Package,’ Demands Republicans and Democrats Come Together

President Donald Trump talks to reporters Tuesday outside the White House.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump talks to reporters Tuesday outside the White House. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 10:11am
President Donald Trump rallied bipartisan support for his border wall project with a tweet Friday morning.

The president was back to business after the Thanksgiving holiday, calling the Southern border wall part of a “major border security package.”

“Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall,” Trump wrote from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“After 40 years of talk, it is finally time for action. Fix the Border, for once and for all, NOW!”

Funding for the border wall has remained a top issue for congressional Republicans and a key issue in the upcoming budget.

Trump has kept the door open to a government shutdown if Democrats don’t support a deal to fund parts of the border wall, The Hill reported.

Congress will have to make a decision by Dec. 7 how it will allocate funds for the next fiscal year.

Fortune described a “one-upmanship between Democrats and Republicans” on the issue of funding the border wall.

The report said neither party wants to be responsible for a shutdown, but they also don’t want to give in on this key issue.

Trump told reporters last week that it would be “a very good time to do a shutdown.”

“I don’t think it’s going to be necessary, because I think the Democrats will come to their senses, and if they don’t come to their senses, we will continue to win elections,” he said.

The issue of border security has been on the minds of many Americans as a migrant caravan, thousands strong, has made its way north from Central America in hopes of entering the United States.

While Trump has made it clear that he intends to fend off the caravan, his administration hit a bump in the road when a federal judge ruled it can’t refuse asylum to migrants who illegally cross into the U.S. at the southern border.

The president issued a proclamation Nov. 9 saying that those entering the country illegally — and not via an official U.S. port of entry — wouldn’t be able to claim asylum.

Trump said that he “must take immediate action to protect the national interest, and to maintain the effectiveness of the asylum system for legitimate asylum seekers who demonstrate that they have fled persecution and warrant the many special benefits associated with asylum.”

However, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued a temporary restraining order.

