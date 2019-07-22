SECTIONS
Trump Brands ‘the Squad’ as ‘Very Racist,’  and ‘Not Very Smart’

ocasio-cortez and trump and omarAlex Wroblewski / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Alex Wroblewski / Getty ImagesRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left), President Donald Trump (center) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (right) (Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published July 22, 2019 at 1:46pm
President Donald Trump responded Monday to the howls of critics who attacked him for his criticism of four House Democrats by doubling down on his criticism of the progressive quartet dubbing themselves “the squad.”

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Masschusetts have formed a dissident group they call “the squad” that often pushes back against moderate House Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Last week, Trump fired off a series of tweets aimed at the lawmakers.

In response, they and their fellow progressives fired back, accusing Trump of racism for attacking lawmakers of color.

Trump on Monday said the racist shoe is on the other foot.

“The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border … And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!” Trump tweeted.

Should everyone in "the squad" be voted out of office?

In a Sunday tweet, Trump also criticized the way the members of “the squad” speak about America.

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!” Trump tweeted.

Trump told the media Monday that his antagonism to “the squad” is rooted in its members’ hatred for America, The Hill reported.

“The women have said horrible things about our country and the people of our country. Nobody should be able to do that — and if they want to do that, that’s up to them, but I can’t imagine that they’re going to do very well at the polls,” Trump said.

“And I say this: If the Democrats want to embrace people that hate our country, people that are so far left that no one’s ever seen anything like it, if they want to embrace people that are so anti-Semitic and anti-Israel — if they want to do that, that’s up to them, but I don’t have to do that. I think what they say and what they’ve said is a disgrace to them, to the Democrats, and, frankly, to our country,” Trump said.

Some on Twitter sided with Trump.

Trump said Monday the remarks of “the squad” are the reason for them to be shunned.

“The things they’ve said about our country are terrible. What they’ve said about Israel are just terrible. I don’t know, I can’t say for sure, but certainly a lot of people say they hate our country,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
