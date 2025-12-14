After Trump Break-Up, MTG Seeks to Build 'Bridges' with Feminist Left-Wing CCP-Linked Activists

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to be embracing a feminist left-wing activist group with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party in the final weeks of her House term.

Greene on Wednesday met with members of Code Pink, whose co-founder Medea Benjamin praised the outgoing congresswoman as a “strong anti war voice” in Congress. Benjamin’s group took credit for crashing a D.C. dinner in September where protestors got within feet of President Donald Trump and shouted he “is the Hitler of our time.”

“I’m America First and fully against funding foreign wars and support peace because that’s good for everyone especially the most innocent people, children,” Greene wrote on X Wednesday in response to a post from Benjamin showing the duo and a group of mostly keffiyeh-clad women posing for a photo.

“I have enjoyed a friendship with Medea for a few years now even though politics says that’s not allowed,” Greene continued. “I’ve learned to find bridges with others and that’s how we all win and ultimately leads to peace.”

We visited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene today to thank her for becoming such a strong anti war voice in congress and tell her we will miss her. pic.twitter.com/KW87d4vPBK — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) December 10, 2025

Greene is set to leave Congress in January 2026 following an abrupt resignation announcement that was precipitated in part by harsh criticism from Trump.

The Georgia Republican’s decision to pose with Code Pink follows months of hardening her criticism against Israel.

Greene broke with Republicans earlier this year by characterizing Israel’s war in Gaza as a genocide, a term some Democrats have refrained from using. She was one of 18 Republicans to vote against the annual defense policy bill Wednesday, citing in part the measure authorizing security assistance to Israel.

Most GOP lawmakers are staunch supporters of Israel and have argued that groups critical of Israel, including Code Pink, are sympathetic to Hamas.

Greene also ripped Trump for taking contributions from the pro-Israel lobby American Israel Public Affairs Committee using data compiled by a left-wing group. The Georgia Republican has previously argued AIPAC should register as a foreign lobbyist.

Code Pink is a regular fixture on Capitol Hill, where it frequently disrupts congressional proceedings with pro-Palestinian advocacy. Benjamin was thrown out of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing in January where she denounced him as a “Christian extremist.”

Benjamin was also seen harassing Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley in a Senate office building in April, according to footage obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Hawley accused Benjamin’s group of raking in Chinese cash after she pressed him on regime change in Venezuela and Israel’s war in Gaza.

A 2023 investigation by The New York Times found that Code Pink has received more than $1.4 million from socialist millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who was identified as having deep ties to China’s propaganda machine and helping disseminate its talking points worldwide.

Republican Indiana Sen. Jim Banks urged Attorney General Pam Bondi in April to investigate the left-wing activist group for its “growing ties” to the CCP. Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton similarly petitioned the Justice Department in November.

Top Democrats have also slammed the activist group’s ties to the CCP.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Code Pink protestors stalking her outside her home in January 2024 to “go back to China, where your headquarters is.”

The radical group had previously said they wanted to “briefly hold Pelosi hostage” to coerce her into changing her views on Israel, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Greene and Code Pink did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

