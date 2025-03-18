Trump Breaks 21-Year Polling Record as More Voters Say They Like What They're Seeing

President Donald Trump is currently seeing a massive wave of support.

One recent poll from NBC News released Sunday found that more registered voters see the United States as “heading in the right direction” than at any point since 2004.

That’s a decisive 21-year high for that question.

It also coincides with Trump witnessing his highest approval ratings ever, with 47 percent voicing their agreement with his performance as commander-in-chief.

But NBC News buried those poll results in a veritable mountain of qualifiers.

“Voters are starting 2025 sour on the state of the economy and President Donald Trump’s handling of it so far,” the first line of NBC’s article said, before seeming to begrudgingly admit that “his election to a second term sparked an upswing in positive feelings about the direction of the nation.”

The article then said his high approval ratings were “buoyed by jubilant and unified Republicans, who are standing in lockstep with Trump and the expansive agenda he and congressional leaders are pushing in Washington.”

The poll also revealed that the results come amid a downturn in optimism among Democrats, who only rate the economy as “excellent” or “good” at 18 percent levels.

NBC, meanwhile, acknowledged that even as Trump is facing lower economic approval ratings, at least for him, the public is on his side with his other policies.

That’s true both inside and outside the Republican Party.

“His personal ratings and the share of Republicans identifying as part of the MAGA movement have grown, reflecting the unity inside his party giving him wide latitude in a GOP-controlled Washington,” the article continued.

“In another change from Trump’s first term in the White House, the public has come around on his deportation-focused immigration policies, though voters are wary of his handling of other issues, including foreign policy.”

All of this is a rather remarkable shift, especially given that conventional wisdom would say mass deportations should be politically unpopular.

But legacy media outlets like NBC News seem to have trouble understanding that Americans across the board actually want the border closed and illegal aliens deported, and that Trump is enjoying massive political support because he recognized that desire and appears to be keeping that promise.

It’s rather pathetic to watch NBC News cope with these developments.

They are desperately trying to downplay the fact that Trump has objectively struck a chord with the public.

Keep in mind that the Democrats are meanwhile seeing record lows in political support, with voters consistently expressing that the elites in the party simply do not share their interests.

The coping of the media serves as a reminder that Trump’s approval ratings would likely be even higher if the media were not constantly propagandizing against him.

That may be why they are also losing credibility, even as Trump gains it.

