Trump Breaks Racial Narrative, Signs Bill To Restore Funding for Historically Black Colleges

President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan bill into law on Thursday that will fund historically black colleges and universities for the next 10 years at over $250 million per year.

The move is just one of many made since Trump took office that works against the narrative that he is a racist, as Democrats love to claim.

Of course, they say that about all Republicans presidents.

At the bill signing, Trump said HBCUs have “never had better champions in the White House,” The Washington Times reported.

“When I took office, I promised to fight for HBCUs, and my administration continues to deliver,” Trump said. “A few months ago, funding for HBCUs was in jeopardy. But the White House and Congress came together and reached a historic agreement.”

TRENDING: Michelle Obama Wants To 'Remind White Folks' That 'You're Still Running' from Blacks and Immigrants

Ja’Ron Smith, a special assistant to the president, told the City Club of Cleveland last week that Trump wrote an executive order in support of HBCUs within 30 days of being in the White House in 2017, and invited presidents from 70 historically black schools for the signing.

Since that time, Smith said Trump has stayed true to his word: Funding for HBCU’s now is at a 20 year high.

President Trump continues to Keep his Promises by making HBCU’s a Priority Again!!!! Today he signed the FUTURE Act which permanently reauthorizes and funds $2.5 Billion over 10 years to HBCUs and MSIs. https://t.co/p7p3Yv7JBI pic.twitter.com/x0oTAMkXVy — Ja’RonSmith45 (@JaRonSmith45) December 19, 2019

The White House staffer said that before Trump signed the bill, several schools around the country were facing dire financial situations.

As I’ve previously argued, if Trump intended to be a racist president, he has not been very good at it.

African-Americans, Asians and Hispanics are currently experiencing their lowest unemployment figures in U.S. history, and wages (particularly for the lowest income earners) have been rising for the first time in years under policies instituted by Trump.

These facts are something the president proudly touts often.

Trump also firmly backed the First Step Act, which enjoyed strong bipartisan support.

During his State of the Union address in February, the president heralded the sentencing reform legislation’s passage, saying it will give those imprisoned for nonviolent crimes a second chance at life.

RELATED: For First Time, Franklin Graham Reveals His Dad Voted for Trump

Trump invited Matthew Charles — an African-American man and the first to be released from prison under the new law — to the State of the Union, where the president honored him.

All the members of the Congressional Black Caucus voted for the legislation, and former Obama administration official Van Jones praised Trump for backing the bill.

Do you think Trump will enjoy strong African-American support in 2020? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (1826 Votes) 4% (83 Votes)

Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson, a lifelong Democrat, said last month, as things currently stand, none of the Democratic Party candidates can beat Trump next November.

He gave the president an “A+” in his handling of the economy.

Some recent polling suggests that Trump’s approval rating among African-American voters has increased substantially.

A Rasmussen poll found Trump at 34 percent approval, while an Emerson survey found 34.5 percent approval.

In a recent interview, conservative African-American commentator Brandon Tatum told The Western Journal he believes 30 percent of black people likely do support Trump.

Tatum contended Trump has been like a “battering ram” shaking up the political landscape.

Whether the president will see 30 percent support in November, Tatum is less certain, saying it will depend on turnout and whether African-Americans even tell pollsters they voted for Trump.

Similarly, comedian and commentator Terrence Williams, whom the president honored at a White House event in October, believes Trump will enjoy greater support among the black community in 2020.

I MET PRESIDENT TRUMP TODAY! Growing up I went from foster house to foster house & i never thought I would be at the White House… let alone speak on the same stage with Pres @realDonaldTrump a man that loves the black community thank you @charliekirk11 for making it happen pic.twitter.com/9rbiLASYXM — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) October 4, 2019

“CNN won’t see it coming. MSNBC won’t see it coming,” Williams told The Western Journal. “Fox News won’t see it coming. I don’t even think Trump will see it coming. The black community is going to come out of the woodwork to support this man.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.