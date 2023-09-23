Trump Breaks Silence on Fox Foe Rupert Murdoch's Departure: 'They Pick Their Opponents'

Former President Donald Trump decided to weigh in on the news that Rupert Murdoch will be stepping down from his role at Fox News.

The 45th president took to his social media platform TruthSocial on Friday to express his feelings on the issue.

“Many people are saying that, ‘You forced Rupert Murdoch into retirement!'” Trump wrote.

“I do not believe this is so, but while we’re at it, how about getting rid of ‘Democrat’ Mitch McConnell, who gives the Radical Left Lunatics, together with his small band of automatic ‘yes’ votes, EVERYTHING they want. There is ZERO Republican Leadership in the United States Senate. MAGA!!!”

In an exclusive with The National Pulse, Trump expanded on Murdoch stepping down as CEO.

He noted, “I wish him luck.”

The 92-year-old Australian is not a fan of the former president, according to The Guardian.

In a new book titled “The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty,” Murdoch was quoted as asking, “How could [Trump] still be alive, how could he?” or using the phrase, “This would all be solved if …”

The Hill reported Murdoch criticized Trump over the former president’s allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump commented on Murdoch’s hostility toward him and told The National Pulse, “They pick their opponents — perhaps it’s the globalists — who knows why?”

“There’s an overhang that you just feel, there’s something missing.”

Murdoch announced his shock departure on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

He left his son Lachlan as his successor to the media empire that includes Fox News.

In the news release, Lachlan Murdoch expressed his gratitude toward his father.

“On behalf of the FOX and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams, and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career,” Lachlan Murdoch stated.

“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted.

“We are grateful that he will serve as Chairman Emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies,” he concluded.

