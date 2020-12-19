Login
Trump Breaks Silence on Government Cyberattack, Suggests China Could Be Responsible

By Andrew Trunsky
Published December 19, 2020 at 11:41am
President Donald Trump responded to the cyberattack on multiple American government agencies and private businesses, saying that the hack is “well under control” and being exaggerated by the establishment media.

Trump, who had not previously publicly commented on the attack, suggested that it could have been carried out by China.

Some officials — including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — have said that Russia is most likely behind the hack.

“The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

Pompeo said Friday that it was clear that Russia was behind the hack, calling it a “grave risk.”

“I think it’s the case that now we can pretty clearly say that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity. This was a very significant effort,” Pompeo said, adding that  “we’re still unpacking precisely what it is.”

The attack used an array of sophisticated tools to tap into dozens of government and private networks, including the Pentagon, the Treasury and U.S. nuclear laboratories.

Intelligence agencies told Congress that the attack was likely carried out by a top Russian intelligence agency descended from the KGB.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the director of national intelligence said that they were “investigating and gathering intelligence in order to attribute, pursue, and disrupt the responsible threat actors.”

Tom Bessert, a former security adviser in Trump’s administration, wrote in a New York Times Op-Ed on Wednesday that “the magnitude of this attack is hard to overstate” and that the true extent of the attack could go unknown for years.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







