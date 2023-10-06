Former President Donald Trump has given House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio his full support in the contest to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump posted early Friday on his Truth Social platform.

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” the former president wrote. “Respected by all, he is now Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

“As President, I had the honor of presenting Jim with our Country’s highest civilian award, The Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master! While attending Graham High School, he won State Championships all four years, a rarity, and compiled an amazing 156-1 record. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion. He won his 1985-86 NCAA Championship Matches in his weight class.”

He continued, “Jim has a masters degree in Education from Ohio State University & a Law Degree from Capital University. He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding.”

Jordan and Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the current House Majority Leader, have emerged as the top two names among the many Republicans who are considered as a potential replacement for McCarthy, according to Axios, which noted the contest is accompanied by extensive infighting among members.

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas, who had voiced support for Trump filling the vacant post of speaker, indicated that the GOP should follow the former president’s lead.

“He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party,” Nehls said in a social media post Friday.

Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race. He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 6, 2023

Jordan said Thursday in an interview with NBC News that he had spoken with Trump “about this and all kinds of issues.”

“I don’t want to say anything, but I had a great conversation with the president,” he said.

Jordan said he would not support efforts to expel Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, something bandied about after Gaetz lit the fuse that resulted in McCarthy being deposed last week.

“I don’t think that’s warranted,” the congressman said. “We’ve got a four-seat majority; Matt’s a talented member of Congress. I disagree with what he did … but he’s a great member of our committee. … I think we’ve got to come together.”

Jordan said that he could work with President Joe Biden, whose impeachment he supports.

“If I get the votes and get the privilege of being speaker, that’s how it works in our system. We’ll deal with them; they’ll deal with us. That’s how it works,” he said.

Several Republicans joined Trump in endorsing Jordan on Friday.

.@Jim_Jordan has my full support to become the next Speaker of the House! It’s time to get back to work for the American people. — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 5, 2023

I’m proud to endorse my friend, @Jim_Jordan, for Speaker of the House! Jim is a trusted conservative who I believe will unify our conference, pass individual appropriations bills, secure our borders, put an end to Ukraine funding, and hold the corrupt Biden administration… pic.twitter.com/Tr22O9r5Q2 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 6, 2023

🚨I am supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker and President Donald J. Trump for President. We need both of these visionary men in office to save our country from the Democrats! pic.twitter.com/tTfq2p2E3W — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) October 4, 2023

Axios noted that Trump is floating the possibility of a trip to the Capitol on Tuesday, which is when candidates for speaker will present their qualifications to the House Republican Conference. Republicans are scheduled to vote on McCarthy’s replacement on Wednesday.

