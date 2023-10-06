Share
News

Trump Breaks Silence: Lawmaker Has Won His 'Complete and Total Endorsement' for Speaker Role

 By Jack Davis  October 6, 2023 at 5:51am
Share

Former President Donald Trump has given House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio his full support in the contest to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump posted early Friday on his Truth Social platform.

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” the former president wrote. “Respected by all, he is now Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

“As President, I had the honor of presenting Jim with our Country’s highest civilian award, The Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master! While attending Graham High School, he won State Championships all four years, a rarity, and compiled an amazing 156-1 record. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion. He won his 1985-86 NCAA Championship Matches in his weight class.”

Trending:
Televised GOP Speaker Debate Canceled After Republicans Realize What This Would Mean

He continued, “Jim has a masters degree in Education from Ohio State University & a Law Degree from Capital University. He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding.”

Jordan and Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the current House Majority Leader, have emerged as the top two names among the many Republicans who are considered as a potential replacement for McCarthy, according to Axios, which noted the contest is accompanied by extensive infighting among members.

Would Jim Jordan make a good speaker of the House?

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas, who had voiced support for Trump filling the vacant post of speaker, indicated that the GOP should follow the former president’s lead.

“He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party,” Nehls said in a social media post Friday.

Jordan said Thursday in an interview with NBC News that he had spoken with Trump “about this and all kinds of issues.”

“I don’t want to say anything, but I had a great conversation with the president,” he said.

Related:
Watch: 'The View' Host Has Meltdown Over Jim Jordan as House Speaker - He 'Terrorized Me'

Jordan said he would not support efforts to expel Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, something bandied about after Gaetz lit the fuse that resulted in McCarthy being deposed last week.

“I don’t think that’s warranted,” the congressman said. “We’ve got a four-seat majority; Matt’s a talented member of Congress. I disagree with what he did … but he’s a great member of our committee. … I think we’ve got to come together.”

Jordan said that he could work with President Joe Biden, whose impeachment he supports.

“If I get the votes and get the privilege of being speaker, that’s how it works in our system. We’ll deal with them; they’ll deal with us. That’s how it works,” he said.

Several Republicans joined Trump in endorsing Jordan on Friday.

Axios noted that Trump is floating the possibility of a trip to the Capitol on Tuesday, which is when candidates for speaker will present their qualifications to the House Republican Conference. Republicans are scheduled to vote on McCarthy’s replacement on Wednesday.

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Israel Awakens: IDF Carries Out Furious Retribution
Child Rapists Could Face Death Penalty Under Florida Law That Took Effect This Week
Trump Breaks Silence: Lawmaker Has Won His 'Complete and Total Endorsement' for Speaker Role
Protester Crashes Into GOP Presidential Candidate's Car, Gives Him Middle Finger and Then Drives Off
Watch: Dem Senator Reveals True Priorities, Threatens Government Shut Down if No Money for Ukraine
See more...

Conversation