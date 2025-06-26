Trump Breaks Silence on Mamdani: 'Democrats Have Crossed the Line'

President Donald Trump has weighed in on the spectacle that is New York City’s mayoral race after Democratic voters nominated socialist Zorhan Mamdani to be their candidate in the November election.

Following the 33-year-old state assemblyman’s win over a crowded field, Trump unleashed on Truth Social Wednesday, accusing Democrats of going too far.

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line,” the commander in chief wrote.

“Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him.”

He added, “Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!”

Trump followed up moments later, jokingly advising Democrats to go further to the left, by nominating radical candidates like Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and leftist “squad” founder Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York for even higher offices.

“I have an idea for the Democrats to bring them back into ‘play,'” he continued. “After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!”

Trump is right. This is beyond insane. It’s basically telling regular Americans that their value system is antiquated and wrong.

A story from the Delhi, India-based Hindustan Times back in 2013 quoted Mamdani’s mother Mira, an Indian-American filmmaker, as saying: “He is a total desi. Completely. We are not firangs at all. He is very much us. He is not an Uhmericcan [American] at all.”

(“Desi” is a term roughly meaning, “one from the country,” while “firangs” roughly translates to “outsiders.”)

Mamdani was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. Take a moment to let it sink in.

It’s match made in heaven, if you want an unrealistic $30-an-hour minimum wage and city-owned grocery stores.

How about his desire to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a warrant from the International Criminal Court?

He’s also checked the box for supporting “queer liberation” and, in a 2020 social media post, wrote that the best way to get there is through “defunding the police.”

Mamdani must really have his finger on the pulse of the nation.

If you voted for him , please don’t move to any of the red states when decide to escape , we don’t want you . Stay in NYC and deal with the consequences of your decisions 🤡🤦‍♂️ Zohran Mamdani pic.twitter.com/zngcZZIKg5 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 25, 2025

National Democrats kissed the ring on the social media platform X, following his win, with congratulations coming from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies. Both of whom are New Yorkers.

He also got a social-media shout-out from controversial Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who felt it necessary to include an Arabic chant — “Alhamdulillah!” — as part of her pat on the back.

As the New York Post noted in a post-primary editorial, Mamdani will face off in November’s general election against current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, the legendary founder of the Guardian Angels.

Do you think Mamdani will be the next mayor of NYC? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 30% (418 Votes) No: 70% (954 Votes)

But in staunchly Democratic New York City, he’s got an undeniable advantage. And before you know it, the mainstream media outlets could will be fawning over Mamdani, playing apologist as more dirt surfaces, and calling him the next John F. Kennedy.

Maybe he can do Republicans a huge favor and even run for president in 2028!

Given the results of a local election from the biggest city in the country, anything seems possible. Especially when it’s fueled by globalists and their left-wing madness.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.