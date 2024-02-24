Share
Trump Breaks Silence on Melania's Absence: There's About to Be a Big Change

 By Jack Davis  February 24, 2024 at 2:37pm
Former first lady Melania Trump will give up what she likes, because she loves this nation she calls home, according to former President Donald Trump.

To date, the former first lady has largely remained at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago estate as the former president has marched toward the Republican presidential nomination.

But as the battle for the presidency moves into its next phase, Melania Trump will give up some of her treasured privacy for the sake of the country, her husband said during a Fox News town hall on Tuesday.

“It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She’s going to be out a lot. Not because she likes doing it, but she likes the results,” Donald Trump said, according to Fox News.

“She wants to see this country really succeed. She loves the country,” he said.

“You know, a lot of first ladies would go out — they want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them,” Trump said.

“If I didn’t introduce Melania, she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person,” he said.

Are you a fan of Melania Trump?

Trump said that he is both grateful and fortunate that his wife has focused her attention on raising their son, Barron.

“Her life revolves around that boy. It’s so important to her,” Trump said.

“At the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She’s raised a lot of money for charity. She’s a private person,” he said.

“She’s going to be out a lot, but she does it for the good of the country, not for her. She’s somebody with a lot of confidence. She doesn’t need that,” he said.

In an interview last month, Trump noted that his wife “wants to make America great again, too,” according to The Hill.

“She’s gonna play, and she always did play a big role,” he said.

Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs, died in January at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer. At her funeral, the former first lady recalled her mother as “my dear friend. An irreplaceable treasure. A gift bestowed upon me by the universe.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation