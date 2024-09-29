Trump Brings Back 'Lock Her Up' For Kamala, Demands Impeachment, Prosecution for Her Handling of Border Crisis

Former President Donald Trump is well-known for popularizing the phrase “lock her up” during his successful 2016 campaign.

Back then, the phrase popped up from time to time when the then-Republican nominee would call for the prosecution of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her mishandling of classified documents via a private email system, an action many contend violated federal law.

During a Sunday rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump again called for the prosecution of another controversial Democrat — Vice President Kamala Harris — for her mishandling of the ongoing U.S. border crisis.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: What Kamala has done with illegal migrants is the biggest crime story of our time. Already, hundreds of people have been murdered because of her action at the border, and thousands more will follow in rapid succession. She should be impeached and prosecuted for… pic.twitter.com/GRys66Fivj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2024

“What Kamala has done with illegal migrants is the biggest crime story of our time,” Trump said at the rally. “Hundreds of thousands of people are going to be victims very shortly. It’s happening.”

Already hundreds of people have been murdered because of her action at the border and thousands more will follow in rapid succession.”

“She should be impeached and prosecuted for her actions.”

At one point during the rally, Trump’s supporters brought back the signature phrase with a loud chant.

Trump: Kamala Harris is a stupid person. I don’t care Crowd: Lock her up, lock her up, lock her up pic.twitter.com/aQea2Lk0o7 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2024

There has indeed been a heavy human toll as a result of the Biden-Harris administration’s actions at the border, according to experts.

In an Aug. 19 report for The Heritage Foundation, public policy expert Kevin D. Roberts revealed how Harris’ so-called “pro-crime” and border policies make for a dangerous combination.

According to Roberts, illegal immigration has increased more than ten times under the Biden-Harris administration when compared to Trump’s.

As a result, according to Roberts, immigrants have overwhelmed school systems and other public institutions; numerous young migrants have fallen victim to trafficked and sexual abuse; small communities, such as Springfield, Ohio, have been overrun with migrant crime; and fentanyl — now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 49 — is flooding across the border.

After Harris traveled to the border on Friday for a photo-op, National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto released a statement denouncing the vice president.

NEW: Border Patrol union statement to @FoxNews re: VP Kamala Harris’ border visit in AZ today – her first visit to the southern border since June 2021 when she went to El Paso, TX. “After years of not just ignoring the problem, but helping create it, Vice President Kamala… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 27, 2024

Additionally, ICE released data showing that at least 425,431 illegal immigrants now in the U.S. but not currently under detention have been convicted of a crime.

“Those include 62,231 convicted of assault, 14,301 convicted of burglary, 56,533 with drug convictions and 13,099 convicted of homicide. An additional 2,521 have kidnapping convictions and 15,811 have sexual assault convictions,” Fox News reported Friday.

“There are an additional 1,845 with pending homicide charges, 42,915 with assault charges, 3,266 with burglary charges and 4,250 with assault charges.”

