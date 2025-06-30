Trump Brings Canada Down in Less Than 48 Hours, Walks Away with Big Trade Win

President Donald Trump capped off a historic week of victories by adding one more feather to his already well-plumed cap.

Enjoy watching one of the great statesmen in world history secure peace and prosperity in real time.

On Sunday night, according to Just the News, Canada agreed to suspend enforcement of a tax on American technology companies after Trump played hardball with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.

Without Trump’s intervention, the tax would have gone into effect on Monday.

The president’s vigorous defense of U.S. interests, however, compelled the Canadians to change course.

“We have just been informed that Canada, a very difficult Country to TRADE with, including the fact that they have charged our Farmers as much as 400% Tariffs, for years, on Dairy Products, has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our Country. They are obviously copying the European Union, which has done the same thing, and is currently under discussion with us, also,” Trump wrote Friday on his social media platform Truth Social.

Had Americans elected a garden-variety Republican as president, the Canadian government would have received a strongly-worded letter of complaint.

Worse yet, had we elected a Democrat, Canada would have received an apology for America’s existence.

But we elected Trump, so the Canadians took one on the chin.

Was Trump the right choice to lead America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (208 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

“Based on this egregious Tax,” the president continued, “we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

With the tax now suspended, trade talks will resume sometime around July 21, per Just the News.

Meanwhile, some of Trump’s most prominent supporters on the social media platform X celebrated yet another victory.

🚨BREAKING: Canada bends the knee and drops digital tax on the U.S. to reopen trade deal talks with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/9UnQ8pDAXV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 30, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Canada has RESCINDED their digital service tax on Americans in an effort to resume trade talks with President Trump, per Bloomberg President Trump wins AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jKHKBOjW5V — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Canada just CAVED to President Trump and suspended their digital services tax on U.S. companies. Non-stop winning thanks to President Trump. Trump has been right about EVERYTHING. This is what I voted for! — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 30, 2025

Indeed, we have grown so accustomed to elected officials putting other countries first that we must cheer and marvel at Trump’s relentless defense of U.S. interests.

The week began with the president securing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after destroying the latter’s nuclear capabilities. It ended with a Supreme Court ruling that thwarted the judicial coup against Trump’s administration.

Thus, bringing Canada to its knees represented yet another victory to conclude one of presidential history’s greatest weeks.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.