Former President Donald Trump covered a wide range of topics in his well-received speech Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, but none was more important to the nation’s long-term health than his discussion of its Judeo-Christian heritage.

The audience of a thousand or more on-hand at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida, understood its importance, rising to their feet when Trump referenced it.

The 45th president led into the subject by saying, “Our party is based on love for America and the belief that this is an exceptional nation, blessed by God. We take great pride in our country. We teach the truth about history.”

EXCELLENT speech by President Trump at @CPAC . The media will focus on his election comments & future of GOP but don’t miss this: he got a HUGE standing ovation when he talked about how Judeo-Christian values are under attack & must be upheld. BIG connection moment. #CPAC2021 — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) March 1, 2021

The lives of the nation’s heroes, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, should continue to be honored, Trump contended.

“We believe in patriotic education and strongly oppose the radical indoctrination of America’s youth. It’s horrible,” he said.

“We are committed to defending innocent life and to upholding the Judeo-Christian values of our Founders and of our founding,” Trump continued, prompting a standing ovation.

In one of the best speeches of his presidency, Trump elaborated on the importance of the nation’s faith tradition in creating the foundation for liberty in his address at Mount Rushmore last July 4 weekend.

“No nation has done more to advance the human condition than the United States of America and no people have done more to promote human progress than the citizens of our great nation,” he said.

“It was all made possible by the courage of 56 patriots who gathered in Philadelphia 244 years ago and signed the Declaration of Independence. They enshrined a divine truth that changed the world forever when they said, ‘All men are created equal,'” Trump said.

“These immortal words set in motion the unstoppable march of freedom. Our Founders boldly declared that we are all endowed with the same divine rights, given us by our Creator in heaven, and that which God has given us, we will allow no one ever to take away ever.”

He observed that regrettably children are not being taught to revere this and other aspects of the nation’s founding.

“Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes but that were villains,” Trump said.

“The radical view of American history is a web of lies, all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition,” he argued.

“We will state the truth in full without apology,” Trump said. “We declare that the United States of America is the most just and exceptional nation ever to exist on earth.

“We are proud of the fact that our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, and we understand that these values have dramatically advanced the cause of peace and justice throughout the world.”

Without a common set of values to which people by and large accede, they feel free to do what is right in their eyes, which is what we saw manifest in spades this past summer as statues of heroes such as Lincoln, Jefferson, Washington, Ulysses Grant and even abolitionist Frederick Douglass were torn down or removed.

Boston just removed this statue of Abraham Lincoln and a Freed Slave which was modeled after the Emancipation Memorial in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/34YT3WbHJJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 30, 2020

Now, with the ascension of the Biden administration and a Democrat-controlled Congress, we are seeing policies promoted that elevate and use taxpayer dollars to fund abortions and seek to punish people of faith merely for believing in traditional marriage and that God created humanity male and female.

Further, on his first day in office, Biden disbanded the 1776 Commission, bowing to the thinking expressed in The New York Times’ 1619 Project that America should be defined by the year slavery was introduced into the British colony of Virginia rather than the date July 4, 1776, when liberty was unleashed, impacting first the new nation and then the world.

Nothing less than a reformation is needed to place liberty on a secure footing once again.

The passage of years has brought a devolution in the understanding of God-given rights that was so clearly recognized and accepted at the nation’s founding and carried forward during defining moments such as the Civil War, World War II and the civil rights movement in the 1960s, led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Now muddling along in the afterglow of that profound and true founding vision, the United States gropes to find its way, becoming more divided as we go.

If we hope to rekindle what Washington called “the sacred fire of liberty,” we must commit afresh to the beliefs expressed so clearly at the nation’s founding.

As Lincoln put it so eloquently in his Gettysburg Address, our goal must be “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government ‘of the people, by the people, for the people,’ shall not perish from the earth.”

Portions of this article first appeared in my book “We Hold These Truths.”

