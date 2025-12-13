Trump Brings the Hammer Down on Nigerians Involved with Persecuting Christians, Severs Visas

State Department officials announced that Nigerians who are involved in the persecution of Christians will not have visas issued to them.

The policy could extend to “their immediate family members” in some cases, according to a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The United States is taking decisive action in response to the mass killings and violence against Christians by radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias, and other violent actors in Nigeria and beyond,” the statement said.

Because of the ongoing persecution, the Trump administration will leverage the Immigration and Nationality Act to “restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom.”

The United States is taking decisive action in response to the atrocities and violence against Christians in Nigeria and around the world. The @StateDept will restrict U.S. visas for those who knowingly direct, authorize, fund, support, or carry out violations of religious… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) December 3, 2025

The statement also quoted President Donald Trump, who said that the “United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries.”

The move could have implications not only for Nigerians, but also for “any other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom.”

Trump, Rubio, and other top federal officials have been leveraging their authority to deter the rampant persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The African nation has a largely Islamic north and a predominantly Christian south, which leads to Islamic militants attacking Christian villagers in the central regions of the country.

Trump said last month that the United States would sever financial aid to Nigeria unless their government moves to protect followers of Jesus Christ.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening there, and in numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian Population around the World!” – President Trump pic.twitter.com/1dSLMr7ApQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 5, 2025

“If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria,” Trump warned in a Truth Social video.

“We’re gonna do things to Nigeria that Nigeria is not gonna be happy about — and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, guns-a-blazing — to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible, horrible atrocities.”

The restriction of visas from Nigeria also comes as the Trump administration limits migration from several Third World nations.

The more selective legal immigration policy followed an Afghan refugee allegedly killing a National Guard member and severely wounding another in Washington, D.C.

