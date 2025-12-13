Share
News
Catholics pray inside Saint Michael's Cathedral during a Sunday service in Minna on Nov. 30, 2025.
Catholics pray inside Saint Michael's Cathedral during a Sunday service in Minna on Nov. 30, 2025. (Light Oriye Tamunotonye - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Brings the Hammer Down on Nigerians Involved with Persecuting Christians, Severs Visas

 By Michael Austin  December 13, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

State Department officials announced that Nigerians who are involved in the persecution of Christians will not have visas issued to them.

The policy could extend to “their immediate family members” in some cases, according to a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The United States is taking decisive action in response to the mass killings and violence against Christians by radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias, and other violent actors in Nigeria and beyond,” the statement said.

Because of the ongoing persecution, the Trump administration will leverage the Immigration and Nationality Act to “restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom.”

The statement also quoted President Donald Trump, who said that the “United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries.”

The move could have implications not only for Nigerians, but also for “any other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom.”

Trump, Rubio, and other top federal officials have been leveraging their authority to deter the rampant persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The African nation has a largely Islamic north and a predominantly Christian south, which leads to Islamic militants attacking Christian villagers in the central regions of the country.

Trump said last month that the United States would sever financial aid to Nigeria unless their government moves to protect followers of Jesus Christ.

Related:
Breaking Report: Hollywood Legend Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Have Been Killed by Their Son Nick

“If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria,” Trump warned in a Truth Social video.

“We’re gonna do things to Nigeria that Nigeria is not gonna be happy about — and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, guns-a-blazing — to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible, horrible atrocities.”

The restriction of visas from Nigeria also comes as the Trump administration limits migration from several Third World nations.

The more selective legal immigration policy followed an Afghan refugee allegedly killing a National Guard member and severely wounding another in Washington, D.C.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Breaking Report: Hollywood Legend Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Have Been Killed by Their Son Nick
Gruesome Charges: She Was a Miss Switzerland Finalist Then Her Husband Used an Industrial Blender to 'Puree' Her - That Was After He Cut Out Her Womb
Trump Brings the Hammer Down on Nigerians Involved with Persecuting Christians, Severs Visas
'Pride' and Islam Set to Clash During the FIFA World Cup
38-Year-Old Able-Bodied Man Irate After Losing Food Stamps Under Trump
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation