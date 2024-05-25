A day after former rival for the Republican presidential nomination Nikki Haley said she would vote for him for president, former President Donald Trump said there would be a place for Haley on his team.

“Well, I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts,” Trump said in an interview with News 12.

“I appreciated what she said,” Trump said, referring to her support for his candidacy.

“You know, we had a nasty campaign; it was pretty nasty. But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely,” the former president added.







During the interview, Trump was asked to name his top three picks for his potential running mate.

In response, Trump, who previously said he would not provide a list of his top names, cited Ben Carson, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and J.D. Vance of Ohio and added the Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York is “doing a fantastic job.”

He said he would make his announcement during the Republican National Convention.

On Wednesday, Haley said she would support the president under whom the former South Carolina governor served as ambassador to the United Nations.

“Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump,” Haley said at the Hudson Institute in Washington, according to ABC.

Eric Levine, a Haley fundraiser, noted, “What was her alternative?” per the outlet.

He said supporting Biden is not possible when America needs to “support Israel, confront our enemies and support our allies.”

“I think this gives a lot of people permission to not just not vote for Joe Biden, but to vote for Donald Trump. I think this is a very important statement that she made,” he said.

“Republicans need to be united as best we can,” Haley ally David Wilkins said.

Ozzie Palomo, a GOP fundraiser, said scars from the primary need to heal.

I was asked today at @HudsonInstitute whether I would vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden, here’s my answer: pic.twitter.com/fSgPCuz3do — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 22, 2024

“All the statements she made about Trump was during the primary; primaries are over and I think the world has dramatically changed, probably faster and more significantly than anyone anticipated over the last five, six months,” Palomo said.

“Her saying she plans to vote for him probably gives cover to a significant portion of those that remain on the fence to feel comfortable enough to do the same,” Palomo added.

