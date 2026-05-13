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President Donald Trump presents SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk to China's Vice President Han Zheng at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing on May 13, 2026.
President Donald Trump presents SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk to China's Vice President Han Zheng at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing on May 13, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Brings Secret Weapons to High-Stakes China Visit: Elon Musk and Other Powerful Execs Pack Into Air Force One

 By Jack Davis  May 13, 2026 at 6:08am
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President Donald Trump is bringing Elon Musk and some of the American private sector’s most powerful leaders with him on his trip to China.

In a Truth Social post, Trump noted the private sector powerhouses joining him on his trip.

“CNBC incorrectly reported that the Great Jensen Huang, of Nvidia, was not invited to the incredible gathering of the World’s Greatest Businessmen/women proudly going to China. In actuality, Jensen is currently on Air Force One and, unless I ask him to leave, which is highly unlikely, CNBC’s reporting is incorrect or, as they say in politics, FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote.

“It is an Honor to have Jensen, Elon, Tim Apple, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzmann, Kelly Ortberg (Boeing), Brian Sikes (Cargill), Jane Fraser (Citi), Larry Culp (GE Aerospace), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and many others journeying to the Great Country of China where I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to “open up” China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level!” Trump posted.

“In fact, I promise, that when we are together, which will be in a matter of hours, I will make that my very first request. I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible Countries!” he wrote.

Huang was not initially joining Trump, according to The New York Times.

Trump called him on Tuesday and invited him, the outlet reported, citing a source it did not name.

Related:
Trump Urged to Address Plight of Persecuted Chinese Minorities During Beijing Visit

The New York Times reported that Trump is seeking to create “a board of investment and a board of trade with China.”

As noted by the Daily Wire, Musk has called China “an amazing powerhouse of manufacturing.”

Musk said that China “understands very well that solar is the future.”

Musk has also noted that more people need to visit China to deepen their understanding of it.

“China has many excellent companies in many industries,” he said, suggesting it would dominate the artificial intelligence race.

“Google will win the AI race in the West, China on Earth and SpaceX in space,” he has said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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