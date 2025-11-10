Trump Brings Down Top 2 BBC Execs Without Even Trying as Manipulated Trump Speech Has Been Exposed for World to See

President Donald Trump cheered when two top BBC executives resigned just days after an internal whistleblower memo revealed that they allowed their network to air a doctored video suggesting Trump had urged his supporters to riot on Capitol Hill in January 2021.

“The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught ‘doctoring’ my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th,” Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social.

“Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these Corrupt ‘Journalists.’ These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election,” the president said.

BBC director general, Tim Davie, and the CEO of News, Deborah Turness, stepped down this weekend after a damning 19-page memo showed the BBC had edited a Trump speech to make it appear that he incited the 2021 Capitol Hill incursion.

BBC director general Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness have resigned following the revelations of BBC bias by the Telegraph. Good but they should be the first of many. The BBC is now a national disgrace. pic.twitter.com/F85MUoAN4T — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) November 9, 2025

The memo, which was viewed by The Telegraph, said the BBC had spliced together three separate parts of a Trump speech to make it seem as if he had uttered one, uninterrupted sentence urging his supporters to engage in violent riots.

“A Panorama programme, broadcast a week before the US election, ‘completely misled’ viewers by showing the president telling supporters he was going to walk to the Capitol with them to ‘fight like hell’, when in fact he said he would walk with them ‘to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,'” the Telegraph reported.

“The dossier said the programme made the US president ‘say’ things [he] never actually said’ by splicing together footage from the start of his speech with something he said nearly an hour later,” according to the Telegraph.

INSANE: BBC Panorama *edited footage* of Trump’s speech to make it look like he encouraged the Capitol Hill riot. The Trump hating leftists at the BBC broadcast the programme a week before the US election. Scrap the licence fee. pic.twitter.com/b40Njc9mIp — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) November 3, 2025

The whistleblower dossier — which was compiled by BBC editorial adviser Michael Prescott — was sent to every member of the BBC Board last month.

Prescott — who has since resigned as an advisor on the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee — told the Telegraph that he sent his memo to the BBC Board because his repeated warnings about the network’s toxic bias were “dismissed or ignored.”

“I departed [from the advisory role] with profound and unresolved concerns about the BBC,” he said, per the Telegraph.

Prescott told the BBC Board that the network destroyed its credibility with its alarming display of blatant political bias.

“If BBC journalists are to be allowed to edit video in order to make people ‘say’ things they never actually said, then what value are the corporation’s guidelines, why should the BBC be trusted, and where will this all end?” Prescott asked.

By now, the public is well aware that the establishment media are little more than propaganda arms of the Democratic Party.

This is why their credibility and audiences have dwindled dramatically, and will continue to tank.

