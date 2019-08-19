Trump Brushes Aside ‘Fake News’ Polls, Touts Internal Numbers as Strongest Yet

On Monday, President Donald Trump brushed aside suggestions that recent poll numbers might be trouble for him in the 2020 election.

“Great cohesion inside the Republican Party, the best I have ever seen. Despite all of the Fake News, my Poll Numbers are great. New internal polls show them to be the strongest we’ve had so far! Think what they’d be if I got fair media coverage!” Trump tweeted. Trump did not release any polling data or single out any specific poll or media outlet.

Great cohesion inside the Republican Party, the best I have ever seen. Despite all of the Fake News, my Poll Numbers are great. New internal polls show them to be the strongest we’ve had so far! Think what they’d be if I got fair media coverage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

The tweet followed Sunday’s denunciation of Fox News and Trump’s trashing of a poll released by Fox showing Trump would lose to any of four top Democratic presidential candidates.

Poll numbers have not all been negative.

An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Monday showed that 43 percent of Americans support the president, and 49 percent back Trump’s handling of the economy.

Real Clear Politics also showed that Trump averages 43.7 percent approval rating.

On Monday, Trump tweeted about the economy and the efforts of Democrats to spark a recession.

“Our Economy is very strong, despite the horrendous lack of vision by Jay Powell and the Fed, but the Democrats are trying to ‘will’ the Economy to be bad for purposes of the 2020 Election. Very Selfish! Our dollar is so strong that it is sadly hurting other parts of the world. The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well. If that happened, our Economy would be even better, and the World Economy would be greatly and quickly enhanced-good for everyone!” Trump tweeted.

…..The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well. If that happened, our Economy would be even better, and the World Economy would be greatly and quickly enhanced-good for everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Trump told reporters Sunday that the economy is a strength of his.

“Do I think I’m going to win? Yes. Do I think I have more enthusiasm now than I had before this — you know, the 2016 election? Yes,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

“I think there is more enthusiasm for President Trump than there was even for Mr. Trump. Because what I said that I was going to do, I did. The tax cut, the regulation cuts — the biggest in history. In two and a half years, more than — and that’s one of the reasons our jobs are so good, because of the regulation cuts,” he said.

That assessment was backed up by Fox News host Steve Hilton in an Op-Ed on Fox News.

“Here’s the bottom line: The Trump economy is fundamentally strong and delivering good jobs and higher earnings for the working Americans who suffered in the years of stagnation. The biggest threat to our economy comes from the loony left economic policies of the Democrats, which would scare off investment and bring back stagnation,” he wrote.

Hilton rejected comments last week that a recession is looming, saying they were politically motivated.

“It’s pretty obvious that these establishment Trump-hating hysterics — all of them, of course, living comfortable coastal lives — actually want a recession because they think that’s the best way to get rid of Trump,” he wrote.

