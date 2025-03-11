Trump Cabinet Officially Complete After Final Nominee Is Confirmed by Senate

Lori Chavez-DeRemer was confirmed to lead the Department of Labor after a bipartisan Senate vote on Monday, marking the final Trump administration Cabinet position to be filled.

Chavez-DeRemer was confirmed in a 67 to 32 vote, with 17 Democrats ultimately voting in her favor, according to CBS News.

Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd were the three Republicans to cast votes against her.

Chavez-DeRemer said on social media after her confirmation that she was “honored” to receive the nod from the Senate.

“As promised, I’ll work tirelessly to put American Workers First by fighting for good-paying jobs, safe working conditions, and secure retirement benefits,” she wrote.

“Let’s get to work,” she added.

Chavez-DeRemer previously served one term in the House of Representative, where she was the first Republican woman ever elected to Congress from Oregon.

She lost her re-election bid in November, after which President Donald Trump tapped her to serve as head of the Department of Labor.

CBS News noted, Chavez-DeRemer was one of just three Republicans to support the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, also known as the PRO Act, a measure that would have expanded the ease with which workers can unionize.

The nominee said during her confirmation hearing that she believed the PRO Act was “imperfect” and that she supports right-to-work laws.

Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien previously endorsed Chavez-DeRemer in her nomination, Fox News reported.

“As the daughter of a Teamster, Lori Chavez-DeRemer knows the importance of carrying a union card and what it means to grow up in a middle-class household,” the union leader said last month.

“Working people need someone with her experience leading the agency that is tasked with protecting workers, creating good union jobs, and rebuilding our nation’s middle class.”

McConnell meanwhile cited her support for unions as a reason why he voted against her.

“The American people demand and deserve change after four years of economic heartache under the ‘most pro-union administration in American history,’” McConnell said.

“Unfortunately, Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s record pushing policies that force hardworking Americans into union membership suggests more of the same.”

The confirmation of Chavez-DeRemer marks the completion of Trump’s Cabinet.

All of his initial nominees advanced out of the Senate, with the exception of now-former Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican who was initially tapped to be the U.S. Attorney General.

Gaetz withdrew from the process and resigned his seat in Congress before current Attorney General Pam Bondi took his place as the nominee.

