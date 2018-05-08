Trump Called Demise of Former New York AG Nearly 5 Years Ago

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman abruptly resigned on Tuesday after several women went public with allegations of sexual assault.

Now, Donald Trump Jr. revealed that his father, President Donald Trump, predicted Schneiderman’s demise almost five years ago, tweeting in September of 2013 that Schneiderman would be “worse than Spitzer or Weiner.”

On Tuesday morning, the New Yorker released an exclusive report, detailing the allegations from four women who accused Schneiderman of violently assaulting them during sexual encounters and other situations over the years.

“(T)wo of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, have talked to The New Yorker on the record, because they feel that doing so could protect other women,” the New Yorker explained. “They allege that he repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent.”

Both women said they sought medical attention after being slapped and choked by Schneiderman, and accused him of emotional and verbal abuse.

The attorney general initially issued a statement denying the allegations, claiming all of his actions were consensual.

Statement from Eric T. Schneiderman: "In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is a line I would not cross." — Eric T. Schneiderman (@Schneiderman) May 7, 2018

Then, less than four hours after the New Yorker published its bombshell piece, he announced his resignation, effective Tuesday.

“It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as Attorney General for the people of the State of New York. In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” he said in a statement.

“While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

Two years before announcing his candidacy for president, Trump predicted that Schneiderman’s career as New York attorney general would end in disgrace.

“Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone – next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Winer,” Trump tweeted.

Attorney General Elliot Spitzer and Rep. Anthony Weiner were both forced to resign after they were caught in sexual scandals.

Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone – next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

Weiner, husband of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, came in a distant fifth-place in New York’s 2013 Democratic mayoral primary after he was caught in a sexting scandal.

“Spitzer, on the same day, lost his own bid to revive his political career when he was defeated in the Democratic primary of New York City Comptroller. Spitzer had been forced to resign the governorship of New York in 2008, after it became clear he used campaign funds to pay for hotel rooms where he met high-dollar prostitutes, who knew him as ‘Client 9,’ on multiple occasions,” Breitbart reported.

Schneiderman has been an outspoken Trump opponent, once calling himself “the first line of defense” against the president during an appearance on Comedy Central’s “Full Frontal.”

No one is above the law, and I'll continue to remind President Trump and his administration of that fact everyday. — Eric T. Schneiderman (@Schneiderman) October 11, 2017

He has also been an outspoken supporter of the “#MeToo movement.”

Sexual assault survivors, what happened to you is unconscionable. We have your back and we are fighting for you. — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) September 8, 2017

