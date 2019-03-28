Trump Declares Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff ‘Should Be Forced To Resign’

President Donald Trump called for the forced resignation of Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committeer, as Schiff continues to claim there is compelling evidence that Trump colluded with Russian interests during the 2016 presidential election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who spent nearly two years investigating the Trump campaign for alleged collusion, closed up shop on Friday.

According to a summary of Mueller’s report that Attorney General William Barr released on Sunday, the investigation found no evidence that any collusion took place.

Schiff has been one of Trump’s biggest critics throughout the special counsel investigation, and the congressman continues to claim he has “more than circumstantial evidence” of wrongdoing.

And Trump has obviously had enough.

TRENDING: Pence Slams Ilhan Omar, Calls for Her Removal from House Committee

“Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Schiff claims that the collusion evidence might not meet the standard required for a criminal court but that doesn’t mean it’s not there.

Should Adam Schiff resign his post in Congress? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (283 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

“There’s a difference between compelling evidence of collusion and whether the special counsel concludes that he can prove beyond a reasonable doubt the criminal charge of conspiracy,” Schiff told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Sunday.

He also said the full Mueller report should be made public.

“I have trust in (Mueller’s) prosecutorial judgment,” Schiff said.

“But that doesn’t mean, of course, that there isn’t compelling and incriminating evidence that should be shared with the American people.”

Trump’s call for Schiff’s resignation is not a far cry from what other Republicans are saying.

RELATED: Kellyanne Calls Out Schiff, Demands Resignation after Mueller Report

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called for him to resign his chairmanship Monday.

“He owes the American public an apology,” McCarthy said.

“Schiff has met the standard that he has imposed on other members of Congress when they should step back from their positions. He has exceeded that standard, and there is no question he should step down from the Intel chairmanship.”

Schiff said in February that House Democrats will issue subpoenas or even go to court to obtain the Mueller report.

Barr released a letter Sunday explaining some of the implications of the Mueller report, which resulted in no new indictments when it was completed Friday.

Schiff has floated many theories about alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, including that Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. spoke using a blocked telephone number in the days before the infamous Trump Tower meeting in June 2016.

Phone records obtained by the Senate Intelligence Committee undercut this theory in January.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.