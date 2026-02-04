Share
News
President Donald Trump speaks as he announces the creation of the U.S. strategic critical minerals reserve during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks as he announces the creation of the U.S. strategic critical minerals reserve during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Trump Calls for His Administration to Use a 'Bit of a Softer Touch' on Immigration Enforcement

 By Randy DeSoto  February 4, 2026 at 4:34pm
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration could use a “softer touch” when it comes to its enforcement of immigration laws.

NBC News host Tom Llamas asked Trump what his takeaways were from the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota.

“I learned that maybe we could use a little bit of a softer touch. But you still have to be tough,” Trump said. “We’re dealing with really hard criminals. But look, I’ve called the people. I’ve called the governor. I’ve called the mayor. Spoke to ‘em. Had great conversations with them. And then I see them ranting and raving out there. Literally as though a call wasn’t made.”

The president further said that it was his call to have border czar Tom Homan go to Minneapolis and reduce the number of federal officers on the ground.

Homan announced on Wednesday morning that the Trump administration will be reducing the number of immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota by about 25 percent, to approximately 2,000 total.

“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration, and as a result of the need of less law enforcement officers to do this work in a safer environment, I am announcing, effective immediately, we will draw down 700 people,” Homan told reporters.

Last week, Trump sent Homan to Minneapolis to take charge of immigration enforcement operations in the area following the shooting deaths of ICE protesters Alex Pretti and Renee Good after they got into violent confrontations with federal officers.

Homan, a former Border Patrol and ICE officer, has sought to dial down the temperature between federal officials, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Walz responded to Homan’s announcement, writing in a social media post, “Operation Metro Surge is not making Minnesota safer. Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction, but we need a faster and larger drawdown of forces, state-led investigations into the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, and an end to this campaign of retribution.”

A Harvard/Harris poll released on Monday showed the Trump administration is on firm ground in terms of public opinion in removing illegal immigrants who committed crimes, with 82 percent approval.

Additionally, 67 percent say that local officials should cooperate with ICE in removing criminal illegal aliens.

However, 55 percent of voters disapprove of how immigration enforcement agencies are enforcing laws in U.S. cities, with 57 percent saying ICE and Border Patrol have gone too far.

Trump told NBC that “crime in all cities, including Minneapolis, is down” thanks in part to his administration’s push to remove criminal illegal aliens.

The murder rate nationwide in 2025 is projected to be its lowest in over a century of record-keeping.

