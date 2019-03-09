Fed-Up Trump Slams ‘Wacky Nut Job’ Ann Coulter in Blistering Border Wall Response

President Donald Trump called Ann Coulter a “wacky nut job” on Twitter on Saturday after continued criticism from the conservative pundit about the lack of a wall along the southern border.

“Wacky Nut Job Ann Coulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built,” he wrote on Twitter, adding, “… and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly. Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built.”

Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

….and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly. Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

Coulter, a one-time Trump apologist, has criticized the president repeatedly for his handling of the partial government shutdown and emergency declaration over border wall funding.

“This is not Paul Ryan’s fault. It’s not Mitch McConnell’s fault. Trump ran AGAINST the GOP and won. Responsibility is 100% his,” she wrote on Twitter on Feb. 15, the same day Trump declared a national emergency.

This is not Paul Ryan’s fault. It’s not Mitch McConnell’s fault. Trump ran AGAINST the GOP and won. Responsibility is 100% his. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders did damage control after Trump brushed aside Coulter’s criticism while declaring the national emergency.

“I don’t think Ann Coulter has any influence over this White House or influence over much of anything, to be honest. I don’t think she did before the president became the president, I don’t think she does now. I just don’t see her as being an influential voice in this country, and certainly not one in this building,” Sanders told Fox News host Dana Perino on Feb. 15.

Trump’s Saturday tweet claiming millions would be “pouring in” over the U.S.-Mexico border under another president came days after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified before Congress.

Was President Trump’s response to Ann Coulter justified? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Illegal arrivals at the southern border are expected to hit 1 million by the end of fiscal year 2019, Nielsen told members of Congress in prepared remarks Wednesday.

RELATED: Report: Trump To Take On Congress, Demand $8.6 Billion for Border Wall

The U.S.-Mexico border is nearly 2,000 miles long, and about 650 miles of barriers such as fencing or walls can be found in certain stretches along the border.

Trump secured about $1.6 billion for border protection but it is “primarily for fortifying existing border fencing, not expanding the current wall,” reported NPR.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.