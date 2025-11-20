Trump Calls for Arrest of 'Seditious' Democrats Who Sent Coordinated Message to Military Members

President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at congressional Democrats who urged America’s service members to disobey orders they might consider to be illegal.

Six Democrats took to social media Tuesday, suggesting members of the military could be called upon to act illegally and encouraging them to feel emboldened to refuse orders.

Democratic Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado were joined by Democratic Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona in the message.

Trump fired back on Truth Social.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” Trump posted.

“Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT,” Trump wrote.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand,” Trump said in another post on Truth Social.

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT,” he wrote.

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” Trump also posted.

As they read from the script in the video, the Democrats encouraged disobedience.

“Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution,” they added. “Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home.”

“You can refuse illegal orders,” they added. “You must refuse illegal orders.” “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri said the video was a troubling expansion of petulant politics, according to Fox News.

“At the end of the day, they’re mad the American people chose Trump and now they’re calling on the Military and Intelligence Community to intervene. Sounds a little ‘subversive to democracy’-ish,” he said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he has written the Democrats asking them to explain themselves, according to Fox News.

“I cannot find a single example of an illegal order during this administration, but as a Member of Congress, I believe you owe it to the country to be specific as to which orders you believe are unlawful,” Graham said.

“However, to say that I am disturbed by your video encouraging service members and Intelligence Community professionals to refuse ‘unlawful orders’ is an understatement,” he said. “In that regard, could you please provide clarity on what orders, issued by President Trump or those in his chain of command, you consider illegal?”

