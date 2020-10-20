President Donald Trump called for Attorney General William Barr to “act” and “appoint somebody” quickly to investigate alleged revelations coming from a laptop that is said to have belonged to Hunter Biden.

“This is the laptop from hell,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning.

“Even if [Joe Biden] didn’t get all of this money … you can’t go to China, have the son walk out with $1.5 billion to manage,” the president said. “You can’t go to Ukraine and have him get $183,000 a month with a $3 million upfront payment, you can’t get $3.5 million from the mayor of Moscow’s wife.”

Trump added, “And you have no experience, you didn’t have a job before your father became vice president.

“You can’t go, and go with your father and every stop you make, you pick up a billion dollars,” he said. “The vice president got a kickback, and everybody knows it, and they’ve known it a long time.”

Trump was referring to a May 13, 2017 email, allegedly from Hunter Biden, that included a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm, according to Fox News.

Biden was identified as “Chair/Vice Chair depending on an agreement with CEFC,” a reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.

“Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate,” the email reportedly said.

The proposed equity split referenced “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

One person who was copied on the email confirmed the email’s veracity to Fox News. Moreover, sources told the outlet that “the big guy” is a reference to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said.

“He’s gotta act, and he’s gotta act fast, he’s gotta appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election,” the president added. “The attorney general has to act.”

The president’s comments come after a group of House Republicans, including Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, Florida Rep. Tod Yoho and Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, urged Barr to appoint a special counsel.

RELATED: Giuliani Claims To Have Turned Over Alleged Hunter Biden Laptop with Pictures of 'Underage Girls' to Cops

“These alleged revelations raise serious questions about former Vice President Joe Biden’s reported participation with his son’s business, dealings, specifically whether the former vice president (1) received foreign monies during his tenure in the Obama administration and (2) if former Vice President Biden allowed his son to peddle access to his father with foreign business entities,” they wrote in a letter to Barr that Fox News obtained.

The letter was written after Hunter Biden’s alleged transgressions were outlined in reports by the New York Post, which included an email that showed Hunter Biden had allegedly introduced his father to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm where he served on the board about a year before a prosecutor who had investigated the company was fired following pressure from Joe Biden.

The elder Biden has claimed that he “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Fox News reported.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, issued a statement in response to the Post’s report, according to Politico.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing,” Bates said. “Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath.”

The Republican lawmakers said it was “imperative” to have a full account of the Bidens’ dealings.

“We request that the Department of Justice immediately appoint an independent, unbiased special counsel to investigate the issues that we have raised — as well as any corresponding legal or ethical issues that might be uncovered from the former vice president’s 47 years in public office,” the lawmakers wrote.

