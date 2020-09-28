As Tuesday’s first presidential debate nears, President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his call for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to be drug tested.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020



During an August interview, Trump talked of having Biden drug tested because of the vastly different performances the former vice president put on during spring debates, noting that Biden was uncharacteristically on point in his debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill, because he wasn’t,” Trump told the Washington Examiner’s Byron York. “But it was a normal, boring debate.

“I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then, all of a sudden, be OK against Bernie.

“My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

Some say Biden simply goes hot and cold.

“He’s an uneven debate performer,” said Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, according to The Washington Post. “When you think ‘Joe Biden,’ you don’t think, ‘Well, you know, he’s the king of the kings.’”

Trump expects to bring up Biden’s son Hunter, whose dealings in Ukraine are being referred to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

“I think it will be brought up in the debate,” Trump said at a recent rally, according to the Post. “Where is Hunter?”

And that could trigger fireworks, said one Biden ally.

“When you go at his family, he becomes hotter than hell, which is part of the thing I worry about,” John Morgan, the personal injury lawyer and Biden supporter from Florida, told the Post. “I think what Biden has to be careful about is not letting his Irish temper blow when that happens.”

Looking at the race from a distance, one Australian-American commentator said last week that the challenges in the debate are very different.

“On one hand, you’re looking for President Trump to continue to appear presidential and strong and he’s got a plan for taking the country forward through the COVID-19 pandemic, through the economic downturn and additional challenges facing us,” said Simon Jackman, and chief executive of the United States Centre at the University of Sydney, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“For Joe Biden, the challenge is how can he string sentences together? There’s a real concern about his ability to articulate policy and his mental acuity,” he said.

Jackman said Trump “has to put the focus back onto Biden and the debates are tailor-made for that kind of attempted reframing of the narrative because they are precisely person-to-person contests.”

“Trump will provoke him [Biden], try and get him emotional. Trump’s going to want to talk all over the top of him as well, that’s Trump’s debate style,” he said. “He’s going to try and upset the apple cart.”

