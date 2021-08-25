Former President Donald Trump has released a new video labeling President Joe Biden the nation’s “Surrenderer-in-Chief.”

“Our Country has never been so diminished. It has reached an all-time low!” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

NEW! “Our Country has never been so diminished. It has reached an all-time low!” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/nzxqEA3VYX — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 25, 2021

In the video, Trump made his point.







“Surrenderer-In-Chief: Joe Biden lied to America and to the World when he told us ‘America was back,'” the video’s description read on Rumble.

“Instead, he surrendered to the Taliban, and left Americans behind to die in Afghanistan. It’s time to KNOW the TRUTH!” it added.

Surrenderer-In-Chief: Joe Biden lied to America and to the Worldhttps://t.co/PdZKfKDvWX — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 25, 2021

The 90-second video began with Biden’s own words, “America is back.” It then included a montage of images of the president’s failures.

The first scene highlighted the country’s growing inflation rate under Biden. It was then followed by higher gas prices, the failed withdrawal of the military in Afghanistan and the growing number of COVID infections.

The video next showed Biden falling up the steps of Air Force One with the president’s words, “We amplify our power. We summoned a new strength. Diplomacy is back.”

Those are Biden’s words. As the video showed, the reality is much different.

During an interview on Tuesday with Lisa Boothe on “The Truth,” Trump said his negotiating message to the Taliban was simple: “If anything happens to an American, if anything happens to our land, our Country, we’re going to hit you harder than any country has ever been hit by anyone before. No country will have suffered like what we’re going to do to you.”

“If anything happens to an American, if anything happens to our Country, we’re going to hit you harder than any country has ever been hit by anyone before. No country will have suffered like what we’re going to do to you.” THAT is how you negotiatepic.twitter.com/NNFGGgG5gu — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 25, 2021

The video was released on the same day Biden decided he will not extend the Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan.

“Pentagon says number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will go to ‘zero’ at Aug. 31 deadline. Unclear who will protect last Americans leaving,” Fox News Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson tweeted.

Pentagon says number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will go to ‘zero’ at Aug. 31 deadline. Unclear who will protect last Americans leaving. ‘There’s no question,’ Taliban will help complete evacuation, Kirby says. Months ago, plan was to keep 650 U.S. troops at U.S. Embassy Kabul. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 24, 2021

“‘There’s no question,’ Taliban will help complete evacuation, Kirby says,” Tomlinson wrote, referring to Pentagon spokesman James Kirby. “Months ago, plan was to keep 650 U.S. troops at U.S. Embassy Kabul,” he added.

