Trump Calls Biden's Latest Israel Statement 'the Craziest Thing I've Ever Heard'

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that President Joe Biden was way off base by telling Israel not to hit targets relating to Iran’s nuclear program when it responds to Tehran’s missile strike against it.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sent about 180 ballistic missiles against Israel on Tuesday as its response to Israeli military attacks in Lebanon that killed the leader of Hezbollah and other high-ranking leaders of the terrorist organization.

Israel has said it plans to retaliate for the attack.

On Thursday, Biden said “the answer is no” when asked if he supports an Israeli strike against Iran’s nuclear program, according to The Associated Press.

Trump said that response was as wrong as wrong can be.

“I mean, that’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard,” Trump said in a video posted to Fox News.

“That’s the biggest risk we have. The biggest risk we have is nuclear,” Trump said in an interview prior to his rally in Saginaw, Michigan.

“I mean, to make the statement, please leave their nuclear alone. I would tell you that that’s not the right answer. That was the craziest answer because, you know what? Soon, they’re going to have nuclear weapons. And then you’re going to have problems,” Trump explained.

“This is a country that is being run by fools,” Trump added in the interview.

On Tuesday, Trump said that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential election, the “world goes up in smoke,” according to The Hill.

“I’ve been talking about World War III for a long time, and I don’t want to make predictions because the predictions always come true,” Trump said. “But they are very close to global catastrophe. We have a nonexistent president and a nonexistent vice president who should be in charge. But nobody knows what’s going on. She was at a fundraiser in San Francisco.”

As Biden called for limits on a military response to Iran, the country stepped up its rhetoric against the United States and Israel.

On Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised both the Iranian missile attack on Israel and the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israelis by Hamas, according to the U.K. Telegraph.

“The move taken by our armed forces was the least punishment in the face of the crimes of the Zionist regime,” he said.

He referred to the Hamas attacks as “legitimate,” saying they were “logical and legal” in self-defense against an oppressor.

He said the attacks of last year were the “minimum punishment” Israel should get for its “astonishing crimes,” according to Newsweek.

Khamenei called Israel a “vampire” nation that “will not last long” and the United States, a “rabid dog.”

