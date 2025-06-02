Trump Calls Out 'Biden's Ridiculous Open Border Policy' in Statement on Colorado Terror Attack

President Donald Trump issued a forceful statement Monday on Truth Social, a day after a horrifically anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colorado.

On Sunday, a peaceful weekly gathering in Boulder to call for the return of Israeli hostages kidnapped in October 2023 and still being held by Hamas terrorists was violently disrupted by a man wielding incendiary devices.

(While initially reported as a “makeshift flamethrower,” subsequent video of the attack appears to show the alleged perpetrator wielding something more closely resembling Molotov cocktails.)

According to the New York Times, the maniacal attack left eight people wounded with various burns. Two of the victims are reportedly in serious condition.

The attack, being investigated as a terror attack, was perpetrated by an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa.

That last factoid incensed Trump — and he knew exactly who to blame because of it.

“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America,” Trump began in his Truth post.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.02.25 12:24 PM EST pic.twitter.com/IdUoFCaB1j — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 2, 2025

Has Trump handled immigration better than Biden did? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (233 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

The president elaborated that the administration of former President Joe Biden and its policymaking was chiefly to blame for the horrific attack.

“He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly,” Trump posted. “He must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.

“This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland.

“My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!”

Trump’s Department of Justice, meanwhile, is echoing the president’s firm stance on the matter.

On top of the DOJ announcing federal charges against Mohammed Sabry Soliman, the alleged perpetrator, top DOJ authorities made clear that they were fully backing Trump.

“The Department of Justice has swiftly charged the illegal alien perpetrator of this heinous attack with a federal hate crime and will hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said via statement. “Our prayers are with the victims and our Jewish community across the world.”

“No American should experience violence motivated by hatred based on their faith or national origin, and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice will act swiftly and decisively to bring the perpetrators of such crimes to justice,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said. “There can be zero tolerance for such acts in our great nation.”

The current administration has made it clear that it prioritizes ending anti-Semitism in America.

One such mission undertaken by Trump and his DOJ has been an ongoing effort to eradicate anti-Semitism at many of America’s institutions of higher learning.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.