Trump Calls Colombian President 'Illegal Drug Dealer,' Cuts Off All Payments to the Country

President Donald Trump opened a second front in his war against South American drug lords, calling the president of Colombia an “illegal drug leader” and cutting off all aid to the South American nation.

Trump’s action came after Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused the Trump administration of murdering an innocent fisherman when it sank a vessel carrying drugs, according to The New York Times.

Amid the rise in tensions, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that another drug-carrying vessel — this one with connections to Colombia — had been destroyed.

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump said, the Colombian leader “is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia.”

“It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America. AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA,” Trump continued.

“The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc. Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The report in The New York Times said Colombia was slated to received about $400 million in American aid.

Earlier Petro posted on X that “a U.S. missile has killed a humble fisherman from Colombia in Santa Marta.”

“The USA has invaded national territory with a missile fired to kill a humble fisherman, has destroyed his family, his children. This is the homeland of Bolívar and they are murdering his children with bombs. The USA offended the national territory of Colombia and killed an honest, hardworking Colombian. !Let the sword of Bolívar be raised.!”

Hegseth noted on Sunday that after destroying multiple vessels linked with Venezuela, the U.S. destroyed one linked to Colombia on Friday.

“On October 17th, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), a Designated Terrorist Organization, that was operating in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” Hegseth posted on X. The ELN is based in Colombia, according to The New York Times.

“The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was traveling along a known narco-trafficking route, and was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics. There were three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike—which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike,” Hegseth explained.

“These cartels are the Al Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere, using violence, murder and terrorism to impose their will, threaten our national security and poison our people. The United States military will treat these organizations like the terrorists they are—they will be hunted, and killed, just like Al Qaeda.”

