Trump Calls for Congressman Holding Up Coronavirus Bill To Be Thrown 'Out of the Republican Party'

President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Thomas Massie for obstructing the $2 trillion economic relief package to provide relief for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Republican is expected to force a roll call vote in Congress on the emergency funding bill instead of allowing members of Congress to pass the bill unanimously by a voice vote, Breitbart reported.

If Massie demands a quorum, 216 members of Congress will need to be present to pass the bill, meaning many of them will have to return to Washington, D.C.

Trump was not happy about the move and demanded that the Republican Party to throw Massie out of the party.

“Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity,” Trump tweeted.

TRENDING: Hospital Worker with Coronavirus Found Dead with Her Small Child by Her Side, Hospital Issues Statement

“He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive.”

He added, “WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!

…& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Massie had tweeted a picture of a passage from the Constitution on Thursday, which suggested he would call a quorum:

US Constitution

ARTICLE I, SECTION 5, CLAUSE 1

Quorum requirement: pic.twitter.com/OT65x4vDkD — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 26, 2020

“If it were just about helping people to get more unemployment [benefits] to get through this calamity that, frankly, the governors have wrought on the people, then I could be for it,” Massie told WKRC radio Thursday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“But this is $2 trillion,” he said. “Divide $2 trillion by 350 million people — it’s almost $6,000 for every man, woman and child. I’m talking about spending.

“This won’t go to the men, women and children. So if you have a family of five, this spending bill represents $30,000 of additional U.S. national debt because there is no plan to pay for it.”

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Bill That Gives Thousands of Dollars to Most Families as 'Crumbs for Our Families'

Do you think Massie is doing this for the publicity? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 77% (1353 Votes) 23% (410 Votes)

In response, Democratic and Republican leaders raced back to Washington late Thursday so the bill would not be delayed, NBC News reported.

“The CARES Act is historic legislation, which is why I’m driving back to DC to help get this thing over the finish line,” Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton tweeted Thursday.

“This is a challenging time for families as we combat the coronavirus crisis & the CARES Act gets folks the help they need.”

Other representatives tweeted pictures from the airport saying they were taking red-eye flights to be there for the vote.

Although it is unlikely the bill won’t be passed, it could be delayed until 216 members are present.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.