SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Calls for Congressman Holding Up Coronavirus Bill To Be Thrown 'Out of the Republican Party'

×
By Erin Coates
Published March 27, 2020 at 9:37am
Print

President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Thomas Massie for obstructing the $2 trillion economic relief package to provide relief for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Republican is expected to force a roll call vote in Congress on the emergency funding bill instead of allowing members of Congress to pass the bill unanimously by a voice vote, Breitbart reported.

If Massie demands a quorum, 216 members of Congress will need to be present to pass the bill, meaning many of them will have to return to Washington, D.C.

Trump was not happy about the move and demanded that the Republican Party to throw Massie out of the party.

“Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity,” Trump tweeted.

TRENDING: Sex Assault Scandal Leaves Dems Turning on Biden En Masse: Here Are Some of the Most Brutal Comments

“He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive.”

He added, “WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!

Massie had tweeted a picture of a passage from the Constitution on Thursday, which suggested he would call a quorum:

“If it were just about helping people to get more unemployment [benefits] to get through this calamity that, frankly, the governors have wrought on the people, then I could be for it,” Massie told WKRC radio Thursday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“But this is $2 trillion,” he said. “Divide $2 trillion by 350 million people — it’s almost $6,000 for every man, woman and child. I’m talking about spending.

“This won’t go to the men, women and children. So if you have a family of five, this spending bill represents $30,000 of additional U.S. national debt because there is no plan to pay for it.”

RELATED: As US Focuses on Outbreak, Barr's DOJ Weighs In on Trans Athletes

Do you think Massie is doing this for the publicity?

In response, Democratic and Republican leaders raced back to Washington late Thursday so the bill would not be delayed, NBC News reported.

“The CARES Act is historic legislation, which is why I’m driving back to DC to help get this thing over the finish line,” Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton tweeted Thursday.

“This is a challenging time for families as we combat the coronavirus crisis & the CARES Act gets folks the help they need.”

Other representatives tweeted pictures from the airport saying they were taking red-eye flights to be there for the vote.

Although it is unlikely the bill won’t be passed, it could be delayed until 216 members are present.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







The JFK Arts Center Dems Fought So Hard for Plans To Stop Paying the National Orchestra: Report
As Congress Passes Historic Relief Bill, Pelosi Already Undermining Its Importance
Confronted with Obama Admin H1N1 Failure, Biden Says 'I Was Not Part of It'
FDA Issues Emergency Authorization on Game-Changing 5-Minute COVID-19 Test
Misguided Coronavirus Prevention Attempt Sees Hundreds Poison Themselves to Death in Iran
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×