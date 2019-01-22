Trump Calls the Covington Boys a ‘Symbol’ of ‘Evil’ Fake News, Predicts Big Things for Them

President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that the Covington Catholic High School boys who were portrayed as the villains in a now-debunked media narrative have become a symbol of fake news.

“Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be,” Trump tweeted. “They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good — maybe even to bring people together.”

Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

Sandmann, along with his high school classmates, were attending a school-sponsored trip to the March for Life on Friday.

The all-male group of students was standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial waiting for a bus to take them home to Kentucky when a now-viral incident occurred.

TRENDING: Covington Teens’ Attorney Gives Journalists 48-Hour Ultimatum Before Lawsuits Begin

Do you think the media mishandled this story? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

A short video quickly went viral showing the boys laughing and chanting around a small group of Native American protesters, including a man named Nathan Phillips.

Phillips went on to news shows later that weekend claiming the students mocked him with racist insults and pro-Trump chants.

The boys, who were wearing Make America Great Again hats, were quickly dubbed the “MAGA hat kids” and the incident was characterized as a racially-motivated attack.

“You white people go back to Europe, this is not your land” AND PEOPLE ARE YELLING AT #CovingtonCatholic FOR THIS?WHY? WHY? pic.twitter.com/3T1ONMrwBK — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) January 20, 2019

However, a longer video was released that corroborated the students’ accounts of events and debunked Phillips’ statements, a narrative that the news media largely ran with.

Much of the continued progressive hatred for the Covington Kids depends on taking Nathan Phillips at his word. No one should: https://t.co/LQIoxxZdPT — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 23, 2019

The full-length video showed that the high schoolers did not mock or insult the group of Native America, but rather, a black supremacist group known as the Black Hebrew Israelites approached the students, calling them derogatory names.

RELATED: Joy Behar Defends Media Reaction to Covington Video by Admitting ‘We’re Desperate To Get Trump Out of Office’

Just in: Statement of Nick Sandmann, Covington Catholic High School junior, about the event at the Lincoln Memorial: pic.twitter.com/PkuMh2cVZM — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 20, 2019

“It started off unpleasant,” Trump continued. “But can end in a dream!”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.