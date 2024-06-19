Trump Calls Out 'Democrats' New Form of Cheating' as House Republicans Attempt to Fight Back

Democrats are refusing to put teeth in federal laws that bar illegal immigrants from voting in federal elections, according to former President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

“THE DEMOCRATS’ NEW FORM OF CHEATING!” Trump posted on Truth Social as he linked to a New York Post report on illegal immigrants registering to vote.

The Post report noted that in most states, illegal immigrants getting welfare benefits, driving licenses and other government services to receive voter registration forms automatically.

The report noted that while it is illegal for non-citizens to vote in a federal election, there is no requirement when filing a ballot application to prove that a potential voter is a citizen.

🚨 Democrats: The law is clear that illegals can’t vote 📢 Also Democrats: Anyone should be able to vote with a drivers license even though the drivers license says NOTHING about their legal status 👉 This is how Democrats will cheat in the next elections — The Dibster (@richarddibX) February 21, 2024

The line is further blurred in cities such as Washington D.C., which recently joined the list of blue cities allowing illegal immigrants to vote in local elections.

To fight back, the House Administration Committee has approved the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. The bill requires potential voters to provide proof of citizenship when they register to vote in a federal election.

“The radical progressive Democrats in the DC city government couldn’t be prouder of the fact that they’re going to have illegal aliens voting in their elections; yet, they want us to believe that it’s going to stop there, and that none of them are going to try — or be encouraged — to illegally vote in federal elections? Give me a break,’” SAVE Act sponsor Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas told the U.K. Daily Mail.

“Secure elections are a key cornerstone for any representative government; without them, we won’t have a country. Radical progressive Democrats know this and are using open border policies while also attacking election integrity laws to fundamentally remake America,” Roy added on his website.

Roy noted to the Post that “[w]hile Biden and radical progressive Democrats give ISIS and criminals an app to literally schedule their illegal entry, Republicans must fight any chance of illegal voter registration until we can mass deport.”

“As President Biden has welcomed millions of illegal aliens through our borders, including sophisticated criminal syndicates and foreign adversaries, it is incumbent upon Congress to implement greater enforcement measures that secure the voter registration process and ensure only American citizens decide the outcome of American elections,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement, the Post reported.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Speaker Johnson & President Trump jointly announce the SAVE Act which will thwart Democrat efforts to cement one-party rule by strengthening current law that permits only U.S. citizens (no illegals) to vote in Federal elections. Election integrity has arrived!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qfn1GQJg5k — RealBenGeller (@RealBenGeller) April 12, 2024



“It is undeniable that the current structure makes it possible for illegal immigrants and non-citizens to vote — and the American people have no way of knowing how widespread the problem may be,” Ryan Walker, executive vice president at the conservative Heritage Foundation’s sister group, Heritage Action, told the Post.

Ohio, for example, recently announced that after 137 non-citizens were discovered on its voter registration rolls that a deeper dive would be undertaken to see how many more might be wrongly eligible to vote.

“The SAVE Act puts all of these issues to rest and gives Americans confidence that our elections are decided on a more even playing field,” Walker said.

“Preventing non-citizens and illegal aliens from registering and voting in American elections should be a 100% issue in Congress,” Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who would sponsor the SAVE Act in the Democrat-controlled Senate, said.

The SAVE Act would make it harder for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. Who exactly would oppose that? More importantly, *why* would anyone oppose such a bill?#SAVEAct pic.twitter.com/4LebrzL0Us — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 9, 2024



“Unfortunately, Democrats have taken the stance that it never happens — which is false — so we shouldn’t give states the tools to ensure it doesn’t happen — which is absurd,” Lee said.

