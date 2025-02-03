Trump Calls Out Democrats for 'Purposefully Delaying' Nominees, Warns That It Will Cost Them

President Donald Trump scolded Senate Democrats on Sunday for dragging their feet on confirming his nominees.

“Democrats are purposefully delaying virtually all of my Nominees. No matter how good and well qualified someone is, they are taking maximum time for approval — and laughing about it. They’re having a good time at the Country’s expense and safety,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“If George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were nominated for a position, the Democrats would take it out to the last moment before having to approve. It is disgraceful!” Trump wrote.

Trump said Democrats have not forgiven him for trouncing former Vice President Kamala Harris, but he reminded them that pouting on Capitol Hill will do nothing to repair their standing with the voters.

“They can’t get over the landslide loss suffered in the Presidential Election. But the Democrats don’t understand, with what they’re doing, that their losses will only get greater,” he wrote.

“Republicans must GET TOUGH — AND MUST GET TOUGH VERY FAST. We need our Nominees NOW, for the Safety and Good of our Country!” Trump wrote.

White House adviser Alina Habba said Democrats are trying to play politics instead of govern, according to a video posted to Fox News.

“A lot of the rhetoric is about left-wing media spin, and unfortunately, those members in the Senate that were doing so were helping promulgate this divisiveness that America voted out on Nov. 5,” she said.

“This is really, unfortunately, become more of a Broadway show than real news,” she said.

As noted by Fox News, only eight of Trump’s Cabinet nominees were confirmed as of Friday: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, endured a combative Senate hearing last week, while Democrats boycotted a committee vote on Russ Vought, Trump’s pick for director of Office of Management and Budget.

Multiple nominees are scheduled for confirmation votes this week.

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who had a contentious hearing last week after being picked by Trump to be the director of national intelligence, picked up support Sunday from two Republican senators, Politico reported.

“She served our country honorably in the military,” Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri said on “Meet the Press.”

“She’s been a member of Congress, and I think she strikes a really important balance for a key position of civil liberties, protecting civil liberties of United States citizens, and also our national security. So I still think she’s going to get confirmed,” he said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he will back Gabbard.

“I actually served in a reserve unit with Tulsi,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I’ve always liked her. I think a lot of her criticism against her has been really mean and off-base, but I’ll be a yes now.”

