Trump Calls Embassy Attack 'The Anti-Benghazi' - 'This Is Not a Warning, It Is a Threat'

President Donald Trump is pictured in a Dec. 20 file photo speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland just before signing the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2020 fiscal year.Tasos Katopodis / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed via Twitter posts that Iran would be held responsible for Tuesday's attack on the United States Embassy in Baghdad. Trump is pictured here in a Dec. 20, 2019, file photo speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland just before signing the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2020 fiscal year. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published January 1, 2020 at 8:16am
As much as liberals and the mainstream media will hate it, Baghdad isn’t Benghazi — and the Trump White House isn’t Obama’s.

President Donald Trump issued a forceful reminder of both of those facts on Tuesday with Twitter posts declaring that he regards Iran as the instigator of Tuesday’s attack on the United States Embassy in Iraq’s capital — and vowing to protect the embassy and its personnel.

“The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE,” Trump wrote. “Many of our great warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site.”

He also made clear that if the murderous mullahs in Tehran think they can use their Iraqi supporters to avoid the consequences for their own role in the proxy war in Iraq, they’re much mistaken.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities,” Trump wrote. “They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year.”

In a separate post, as if to drive the point home, Trump wrote: “The anti-Benghazi.”

The reference, of course, was to the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi that killed four Americans, including the United States ambassador. To its eternal shame, the Obama White House not only made no effort to aid the outpost while the attack was in progress, but flat-out lied to the American people in the aftermath, pretending the deaths were the result of spontaneous demonstrations.

Do you think the Baghdad embassy crisis could mean open war with Iran?

As Trump’s actions Tuesday made clear, he wouldn’t follow either example when it came to the Baghdad embassy crisis.

In addition to deploying 100 Marines to Iraq to reinforce security personnel at the embassy,  the U.S. military flew an Apache attack helicopter over the embassy Tuesday, firing flares as a show of force to the militants surrounding the compound.

According to Fox News, paratroopers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division have been ordered to deploy to Kuwait to be on hand if they are needed.

Naturally, the Trump administration’s clear-eyed response to the Baghdad embassy attack didn’t stop liberals from trying to use the situation politically.

Fox News reported Tuesday that a progressive group called VoteVets, in a now-deleted Twitter post, actually taunted the president over the embassy attack.

“Hey @POTUS remember [your] Benghazi rants during 2016?” the post mocked, according to a screen shot published by Fox. “You’re about to have your own one unfortunately in Iraq.”

That drew a torrent of disgusted responses, with Trump supporters pointing out exactly how different the White House response to the Baghdad crisis has been, compared to Barack Obama’s impotent inaction — and lies — when it came to Benghazi.

Veteran and author James Hasson, who wrote “Stand Down: How Social Justice Warriors Are Sabotaging America’s Military,” had a response that was particularly succinct.

There’s no denying that the attack on the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is a serious matter, but there’s also no denying that Trump’s response so far as been both effective and the polar opposite of how Barack Obama behaved during the Benghazi attack of September 2012 and its aftermath.

Trump is known, justifiably, for occasional exaggerations, but calling the U.S. response to the current situation “the anti-Benghazi” was right on point.

