Trump Calls Out Feinstein and Democrats for Obstruction: ‘TAKE THE VOTE!’

President Donald Trump, left, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, right. Alex Edelman / Pool / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesLeft: President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Sept. 5. (Alex Edelman / Pool / Getty Images) Right: Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-California, speaks during Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings Sept. 6 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 11:38am
With Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats appearing to be in lockstep against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump said Friday there is no need for them to delay voting on Kavanaugh any longer.

Kavanaugh’s nomination was supposed to have been voted on by the committee on Thursday, but that vote was scrapped in the aftermath of Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation that Kavanaugh acted in a sexually inappropriate manner during a 1980s party when both were in high school. Kavanaugh has strongly denied the incident ever happened.

While the committee, chaired by Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley, has been working to set up a hearing during which Ford can speak directly to the senators, committee Democrats have been demanding that the FBI be called in to investigate the 35-year-old allegations and that any vote on the nomination be delayed until after that investigation is complete.

The FBI has indicated it has no plans to investigate the allegation.

Trump on Friday said the stalling had gone on long enough.

“Senator Feinstein and the Democrats held the letter for months, only to release it with a bang after the hearings were OVER – done very purposefully to Obstruct & Resist & Delay. Let her testify, or not, and TAKE THE VOTE!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweets mirror comments he made to Sean Hannity of Fox News on Thursday night.

The president said Kavanaugh is “an outstanding person” who deserves to have his nomination voted upon.

“I don’t think you can delay it any longer,” Trump said.

Trump said Ford should “have her say and let’s see how it all works out.”

He also, on Friday, tweeted that the incident appears to be getting more attention now than at the time it could have been investigated.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” Trump tweeted. “I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

One of Trump’s tweets on the nomination made it clear he views the attacks against Kavanaugh as politically motivated.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, Ford appeared to open the door for some sort of hearing next week, but the details remained uncertain on Friday.

Judiciary Committee majority spokesman Taylor Foy said Grassley “will consult with his colleagues on the committee. He remains committed to providing a fair forum for both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh.”

