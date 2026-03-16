Trump Calls on Five Nations to Help Reopen Strait of Hormuz, Gets Uninspiring Responses

President Donald Trump wants to go full speed ahead on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

United States allies, however, prefer to drift with the tide of the war with Iran, which has blocked the strait through which passes a major amount of the world’s oil.

In a Truth Social post Saturday, Trump wrote that “the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!”

“The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well,” Trump wrote.

“This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace!” Trump wrote.

In another post, he specifically cited China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom as having vested interests in keeping the oil flowing.

However, rifts with Europe surfaced Sunday when Trump said NATO faced a “very bad” future if allies shied away from helping the U.S., noting that Europe needs Middle East oil more than ther United States does, according to The New York Times.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” he said.

The newspaper summarized other international reaction:

The European Union said it was all for opening the strait, but did not go as far as saying action was imminent.

“It is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, and that’s why we are also discussing what we can do in this regard,” said Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat for foreign affairs and security policy.

Ed Miliband, Britain’s energy minister, emphasized that the “best and simplest way” to reopen the strait was to curb the war.

Trump spoke to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, but it was unclear if the U.K. would act.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said none of its navy is heading into the dangerous waters of the war-torn Persian Gulf.

Takaichi is scheduled to meet with Trump on Thursday in Washington.

China sidestepped the question entirely, but has said the war should stop.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that once the danger has passed, France would send warships to help ships make it through the strait.

Macron said he has told Iran it must allow ships to pass unmolested through the strait.

A representative of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s office said it would “communicate closely with the United States,” but made no promise of action.

Axios noted that opening the strait is expected to be preceded by military action to wipe out the threat of Iranian land-based missiles on the north side of the strait. (The United Arab Emirates and an enclave of Oman are on the strait’s south side.)

Trump framed the strategy this way: “the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!”

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