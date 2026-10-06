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President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before a South Lawn departure at the White House on Oct. 2.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before a South Lawn departure at the White House on Oct. 2. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Trump Calls Out Fox News Anchor by Name as He Continues War Against Network

 By Jack Davis  October 6, 2026 at 11:12am
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President Donald Trump fired off two salvos against Fox News Tuesday in this week’s continuing battle with the network.

“FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like. She never interviews me like that,” he wrote.

“They don’t show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that’s what MAGA is watching,” he wrote.

“Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!” he wrote.

Trump continued that theme moments later, writing, “FoxNews is long form interviewing the sleazebag, Dan Osborn, right now, who is running against our GREAT Republican Senator, Pete Ricketts, from Nebraska.”

Is Trump right to call out Fox News for their interview choices?

“Why are they doing this??? The ‘other side’ doesn’t give our people any positive exposure or airtime,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races!” he wrote.

Trump had slammed Fox on Sunday for downplaying the massive crowds at his rallies.

“Sad to see that Fox & Friends (Sunday) is not covering our packed house and incredibly enthusiastic (beyond!) Rally that took place in Ohio last night, or the ones in Alabama, Texas, or Oklahoma over the past two days,” he posted on Truth Social.

“These Election Rallies were representative of what is really happening with our great Republican Party. They were all sold out, with thousands of people trying to get in, and are absolutely phenomenal, better than ever!” he wrote.

Trump said Fox has had this problem in the past.

Related:
Watch: Trump Calls Slotkin 'Lowlife' for Plan to Terrorize, Deter Future Conservatives With the Threat of Legal Punishment

“It’s the old undercurrent at FoxNews! Other networks are reporting about these Rallies, and really positively, like ‘crazy!’ Our people want to see our Rallies, and reports on our Rallies, on FoxNews, or they will very quickly stop watching (like I am doing right now!),” he wrote.

“Fox spends more time talking to Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats, often without rebuttal, and MAGA is not, to put it mildly, happy. We don’t like stupid Jessica Tarlov, and all of the others, that are forced down MAGA’S throats,” he wrote.

Trump also shared his disgust that Fox ousted Maria Bartiromo, a Trump supporter.

“Who makes these decisions at FoxNews? Probably the same loser that fired the great Maria Bartiromo because she complained about not being allowed to cover ‘TRUMP.’ She’ll end up bigger and better than ever – watch!” he wrote.

Trump wrote that Fox needs to get with the program or have no one watch its programs.

“Cover our ‘happenings,’ and not the opposition to Greatness for America, or FoxNews will soon have the ratings of FAKE NEWS CNN or MSNOW (MSDNC). Remember, Fox tried this act once before, and almost went out of business (and always right before an election!). That can happen again!” he wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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