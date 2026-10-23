Trump Calls For Ilhan Omar's Resignation As Top US Attorney Confirms That's Not Her Real Name

A top Department of Justice official confirmed Thursday that they believe Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has been living under a false name as President Donald Trump called on the four-term lawmaker to resign.

Appearing on Fox News, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro confirmed earlier reports that the DOJ believes Omar’s identity has been falsified.

“Her real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” Pirro told Fox News Thursday night.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters noted “that name is almost identical to the guy she married,” referring to Omar’s second husband.

It has long been rumored that Omar’s second marriage was to her brother for immigration purposes. That rumor, reports say, may be confirmed through DNA testing.

While Pirro would not confirm that, she would not deny it, either.

“Well, obviously, Jesse, I’m not going to tell you what’s tipping us off,” she told the Fox News host.

Jeanine Pirro, the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, confirms that Ilhan Omar’s real name is in fact Ilhan Nur Said Elmi https://t.co/0ZHmwImve3 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 23, 2026

Pirro’s comments seem to confirm that the federal investigation could end in Omar’s citizenship being stripped, which would make her ineligible to hold office.

The allegation that Omar was living and working under an assumed name was a new one — and added fuel to the fire regarding her alleged marriage to her brother.

Should Ilhan Omar resign from Congress? Yes, it's time for her to step down No, she deserves a chance to explain Only if proven guilty of wrongdoing Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's time for her to step down 94% (1424 votes) No, she deserves a chance to explain 0% (7 votes) Only if proven guilty of wrongdoing 6% (88 votes)

In a Truth Social post Thursday night, President Donald Trump called upon Omar to resign.

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with,” Trump said.

“When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, ‘Not to my knowledge.’ In other words, she somehow didn’t know? Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress.”

https://t.co/0CK521YAWI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026

He made similar comments during a campaign event Thursday evening in Sioux City, Iowa:

.@POTUS: It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name, has openly admitted to FRAUD — and she will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this august body from this point forth! https://t.co/0s6qGnedzr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026

“Not to my knowledge. That’s one of the worst answers I think I’ve ever heard,” Trump said of the interview, to laughter. “She’s not looking good, because she used a fake name to be sworn in. I assume she must immediately have to resign from Congress.”

As of Friday morning, Omar has not responded publicly, either via her website or her social media accounts.

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