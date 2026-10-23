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Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a press conference at a memorial site for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 20, 2021.
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a press conference at a memorial site for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 20, 2021. (Kerem Yucel - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Calls For Ilhan Omar's Resignation As Top US Attorney Confirms That's Not Her Real Name

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 23, 2026 at 3:53am
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A top Department of Justice official confirmed Thursday that they believe Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has been living under a false name as President Donald Trump called on the four-term lawmaker to resign.

Appearing on Fox News, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro confirmed earlier reports that the DOJ believes Omar’s identity has been falsified.

“Her real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” Pirro told Fox News Thursday night.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters noted “that name is almost identical to the guy she married,” referring to Omar’s second husband.

It has long been rumored that Omar’s second marriage was to her brother for immigration purposes. That rumor, reports say, may be confirmed through DNA testing.

While Pirro would not confirm that, she would not deny it, either.

“Well, obviously, Jesse, I’m not going to tell you what’s tipping us off,” she told the Fox News host.

Pirro’s comments seem to confirm that the federal investigation could end in Omar’s citizenship being stripped, which would make her ineligible to hold office.

The allegation that Omar was living and working under an assumed name was a new one — and added fuel to the fire regarding her alleged marriage to her brother.

Should Ilhan Omar resign from Congress?

In a Truth Social post Thursday night, President Donald Trump called upon Omar to resign.

Related:
Watch: Reporters Swarm 'Ilhan Omar' as She Appears in Public for First Time Since Raid

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with,” Trump said.

“When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, ‘Not to my knowledge.’ In other words, she somehow didn’t know? Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress.”

He made similar comments during a campaign event Thursday evening in Sioux City, Iowa:

“Not to my knowledge. That’s one of the worst answers I think I’ve ever heard,” Trump said of the interview, to laughter. “She’s not looking good, because she used a fake name to be sworn in. I assume she must immediately have to resign from Congress.”

As of Friday morning, Omar has not responded publicly, either via her website or her social media accounts.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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