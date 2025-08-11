Trump Calls on Jasmine Crockett to Take a Cognitive Exam: She's 'Only Slightly Dumber' Than AOC

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has been surpassed, according to President Donald Trump. However, his comments about Democratic rising star Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas were not exactly flattering.

“‘Congresswoman’ Jasmine Crockett is a Low (Very!!!) I.Q. Individual, much in the mold of the AOC Plus Three Gang of Country Destroying Morons – Only slightly dumber,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Each of these political hacks should be forced to take a Cognitive Exam, much like the one I recently took while getting my ‘physical’ at our GREAT Washington, D.C., Military Hospital (WR!),” he wrote.

“Radical Left Lunatics would all fail this test in a spectacular show of stupidity and incompetence. TAKE THE TEST!!!” he wrote.



During a May interview, Trump noted that Crockett’s self-engineered status as a prominent Democrat was a symbol of how far the party has fallen.

“I mean, look at the Democrats,” Trump told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker. “They’re in total disarray. They have a new person named Crockett. I watched her speak the other day, and she’s definitely a low-IQ person, and they said, ‘She’s the future of the party.’ I said, ‘You have to be kidding.’”

In an April interview, he also mocked Crockett.

“They have a new one, Crockett. Have you seen Crockett? Have you ever seen her talk? This is going to be their leader?”

He said Crockett serving as a leader was “pretty demeaning. It’s demeaning to our country. You don’t see anybody out there.”

Last year, during her speech to support former Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention, Crockett called Trump a “career criminal,” according to the Texas Tribune.

A recent New York Post report about Crockett noted that her strategy for making a name for herself has been simple — blame Trump for everything.

“A lot of [congressional] hearings are on the most boring, basic s***. So how is it at every hearing, it’s about Trump?” an unnamed former Democratic aide told the Post.

“It’s about Trump again and again and again. And it’s like, she’s not actually doing any real work. She’s at a hearing — we can be talking about the budget, they can be talking about appropriations — and she brings it back to Trump every time,” the source said.

“She causes some kind of tension and issue, the hearing has to stop, the chairman has to bang the gavel. It’s like a spectacle and a show,” the source continued, adding, “Not everything has to be clipped for MSNBC.”

A report in Politico noted that Crockett has been spreading her wrath of late, claiming that the redistricting plan Texas is seeking to approve is unfair.

She said the voting power of black, Hispanic, and Asian voters would be diminished.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott took the comments in stride.

“It would not be a day that ends in the letter Y if Jasmine Crockett didn’t say something racist,” Abbott said.

