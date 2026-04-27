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President Donald Trump said late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, right, should be fired for his "beyond the pale" remark.
President Donald Trump said late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, right, should be fired for his "beyond the pale" remark. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images; Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Trump Calls for Jimmy Kimmel to Be 'Immediately Fired by ABC and Disney' After 'Beyond the Pale' Melania Stunt

 By Randy DeSoto  April 27, 2026 at 3:11pm
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President Donald Trump on Monday called for ABC and parent company Disney to fire late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel in light of his “beyond the pale” sketch in which the comedian called Melania Trump an “expectant widow.”

The sketch aired Thursday night, just two days before an alleged would-be assassin opened fire as he sought to storm the ballroom where the annual White House Correspondents Dinner was taking place in Washington, D.C.

In his alternative Correspondent’s Dinner roast, Kimmel pretended to be speaking to the attendees, including Melania Trump.

“Our First Lady Melania is here… so beautiful, Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said.

Donald Trump posted Monday on Truth Social, “Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be.”

The president then quoted Kimmel’s “expectant widow” line.

“A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason,” Trump noted.

“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” the president said.

Related:
Obama Bro, CNN Mainstay David Axelrod Calls on Jimmy Kimmel to Apologize to Trump

In a social media post of her own Monday, Melania also called for ABC to take action against the late-night host.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and [deepen] the political sickness within America,” she wrote.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand.  How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community[?]”

ABC suspended Kimmel’s show for about a week after he falsely proclaimed last September, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Days before Kimmel’s show, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters that alleged assassin Tyler Robinson inscribed one of his bullet casings found at the Utah Valley University site, “Hey Fascist! Catch!” along with an antifa symbol. Another bullet contained the lyrics of “Bella Ciao,” an Italian anti-fascist anthem.

Robinson, in a text message to his boyfriend and roommate, Lance Twiggs, following the shooting, plainly stated his motive: “I had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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