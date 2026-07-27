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President Donald Trump walks with Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota on the way to a June 24 lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump walks with Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota on the way to a June 24 lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Aaron Schwartz- AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Calls on John Thune to Hold Senators in D.C. Until They Terminate the Filibuster

 By Randy DeSoto  July 27, 2026 at 3:49pm
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President Donald Trump called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to keep the senators in Washington to end the filibuster.

Trump posted Monday on Truth Social, “John Thune should not allow the United States  Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!

“The Dumocrats will do it on day one, and can’t believe how lucky they got with this Senate leadership. Remember, stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!” Trump wrote.

In a later post, he added, “Whichever Party Terminates the Filibuster FIRST will be the Party that survives and thrives. If the Dumocrats win this race, however, America will rapidly become nothing more than a Third World Nation!”

Should the Senate end the filibuster?

The SAVE America Act would require voters to show proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and to present photo ID when voting. It would also place limits on mail-in voting, but would still allow it for those who are disabled, serving in the military, or traveling out of their home state.

Trump has repeatedly called for Senate Republicans to end the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to end debate on a piece of legislation.

During the Biden administration, West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema helped Republicans defeat Democratic efforts to kill the filibuster to enact federal legislation that would have weakened voter identification requirements in all states. Neither Manchin nor Sinema is in the Senate anymore.

USA Today reported, “All Senate Democrats have expressed opposition to the SAVE America Act. In addition, four Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Tillis ‒ each voted against a motion in June to add the legislation to a Republican budget package.”

Related:
Senate's Late-Night Bid to Pass 'Save America Act' Fails When 4 Republicans Defect

“In a push to bypass a Senate filibuster, House Republicans on July 22 approved a $95 billion budget framework backed by House Speaker Mike Johnson that includes elements of the SAVE America Act. Johnson’s goal is to pass the framework through a budget process called reconciliation, which would require a simple majority in the Senate,” the news outlet added.

“Yet the Senate parliamentarian could strike down an attempt to pass a voting overhaul as a budget bill. And whether a reconciliation bill with components of the SAVE America Act could reach a 50-vote threshold in the Senate is also unclear,” USA Today said.

Speaking at a rally in Michigan on Monday, Trump said, “We won’t get one Democrat senator to get you voter ID with photo.”

“The Democrat National Convention, they had an identification card that was bigger than most of the people’s chests,” the president noted. “It was hung on a chain with a picture and every fact about this person you can imagine. But for voting, our most sacred thing, they say you don’t need, they say, voter ID.”

“So we want voter photo ID, and we want all voters showing proof of a thing called citizenship,” Trump said. “And hopefully there will be no mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots are inherently corrupt.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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