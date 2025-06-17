Trump Calls Out 'Kooky Tucker Carlson,' Says He's Dead Wrong About Key Issue

In a stunner, President Donald Trump has an unexpected target for his ire — and nicknaming.

Former Fox News pundit and conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson, a longtime vocal supporter of Trump, found himself under social media fire from the president on Monday.

The reason? Trump and Carlson apparently have very differing opinions on just how involved the U.S. should get when it comes to Iran’s nuclear programs.

(Iran’s insistence on enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels is also part of the reason Israel recently launched a barrage of attacks on Tehran.)

Here’s Carlson’s most recent social media post on the matter, prior to Trump’s response, posted Friday:

The real divide isn’t between people who support Israel and people who support Iran or the Palestinians. The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers. Who are the warmongers? They would… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2025

“The real divide isn’t between people who support Israel and people who support Iran or the Palestinians,” Carlson wrote. “The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers.

“Who are the warmongers? They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran. On that list: Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson.

Do you think Trump should get involved in Iran’s nuclear programs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 69% (221 Votes) No: 31% (99 Votes)

“At some point they will all have to answer for this, but you should know their names now.”

While it’s unclear if Trump was responding to this specific days-old post, the president did make it clear that he felt Carlson was dead wrong about much of this complicated geopolitical matter.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.16.25 07:18 PM EST pic.twitter.com/yIARJ0aK7g — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 16, 2025

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!'” Trump posted.

The president doubled down on this sentiment a few minutes later with a follow-up Truth Social post.

“AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” Trump posted. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

While Trump and Carlson may differ on this matter, the president is currently working as swiftly as possible to end the Middle Eastern conflict.

Notably, reports surfaced Monday that the president was mulling a “last chance“-type offer to Iran.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.